An extension of the Buckner’s Crossing single-family-home development in Washington Township was unanimously approved Thursday by the Allen County Plan Commission.
Plan commissioners said concerns about drainage on the 42-acre site northwest of Fort Wayne could be handled by close review by other departments, especially the Allen County surveyor’s office.
The approval allows a 68-lot development on a site east of the existing Buckner’s Crossing and north of Buckner Park. The site is now used for agriculture.
The development will be accessed through Kroemer Road, not Leesburg Road, although Leesburg borders the tract. The main street in the development is Santera Drive.
County Surveyor Mike Fruchey, a member of the plan commission by virtue of his elected position, said drainage issues will make it “important to follow the standards” in designing additional plans.
“There’s a lot of lowland area in there,” he said of the site. But those issues are typically dealt with when the developer files more detailed secondary development plans.
Plan commission member John Henry, Pleasant Township trustee, said he had a change of mind about the tract because it will undergo further review.
“Initially, I thought this would be a no-go” because of the potential for drainage problems, he said.
“We like to think when we do (development), we improve things,” Henry added
The housing addition was proposed by SGT Development, Fort Wayne, whose president is Barry Sturges, a Realtor and broker.
The plan commission Thursday also approved the proposed comprehensive plan, All In Allen, with changes that were made after a city-county public hearing last month. The county’s approval comes after the Fort Wayne Plan Commission gave similar approval Monday night.
The plan is scheduled to be voted on by the Allen County commissioners Dec. 9. Fort Wayne City Council will likely introduce the plan Dec. 6, with a vote the following week.
The participating communities of Grabill, Huntertown, Monroeville and Woodburn are scheduled to vote on the plan in January. The plan will go into effect in mid-March.