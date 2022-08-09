Without making a commitment, the Allen County Redevelopment Commission Tuesday heard advice to extend a road-improvement study of Pleasant Center Road in Pleasant Township to include Thiele Road.
Jay Stankiewicz, engineering manager for GAI Consultants, Fort Wayne, said a roundabout is being considered at the intersection of Thiele and Pleasant Center instead of a stop sign or traffic light.
If the county wants the intersection in southwest Allen County to handle heavy truck traffic, Thiele Road’s condition is likely to be problematic, he said.
He showed photos of long cracks along the center line, horizontal cracks across lanes of traffic and deteriorating edges. The road, which is only about 21 feet wide, has no shoulders and drains stormwater water into a ditch or farm field, he said.
Stankiewicz said he “would strongly recommend” doing borings to determine what is under the road surface. He also said the road should be replaced with a 24-foot-wide concrete surface with curbs and gutters.
The price of such improvements has not been determined, Stankiewicz said, but quotes would probably be received by the end of the week.
The portion of Pleasant Center Road being studied is east of the Walmart dairy processing plant. The road is being improved to serve that and other possible industries, said Elissa McGauley, redevelopment director.