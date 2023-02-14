Officials told the Allen County Redevelopment Commission Tuesday about a recent trip to a Boone County town to learn more about a new state economic development project.
The LEAP district project in Lebanon is a controversial plan for a large technology and manufacturing park anchored by an Eli Lilly & Co., which committed to 600 acres for a $2.1 billion project.
Last month, the project also became the subject of a lawsuit filed by 11 Boone County residents who allege the LEAP plan will be detrimental to their community and was wrongfully adopted. LEAP stands for Limitless Exploration/Advanced Pace.
Lebanon annexed about 5,200 acres amassed by the state since 2021 through voluntary annexations. That “more than doubled the size of the town,” Elissa McGauley, redevelopment director, said to The Journal Gazette.
Redevelopment Commission President Rich Beck said the state is looking to large-scale industrial projects – so-called megasites – to boost economic development.
But state officials are also “becoming more strategic in the types of businesses they want to attract,” Beck said. Officials are looking more closely at not only the number of jobs a company will bring but also what kind of jobs a company offers.
Jobs should be “jobs of the future, instead of jobs of yesterday,” Beck said. “I commend them for that.”
Beck and McGauley said megasites are not the only option for meaningful economic development. Locally, McGauley said the county has been seen more demand for smaller sites for medium-sizes companies who want to expand or relocate.
In other business, the redevelopment commission accepted the annual financial report, which showed $6,996,719 in the commission’s general and capital accounts as of Dec. 31, 2022, an increase from $6,927,090 on Jan. 1, 2O22.
The commission earned more than $80,000 in interest, and that could go up as interest rates rise.
“Great for savers,” Beck said. “Not so much for borrowers.”