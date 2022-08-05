Allen County's new confirmed COVID-19 cases saw a slight uptick this past week.
The Allen County Department of Health reported one person died and 906 people tested positive for COVID-19 between July 30 and Friday. That's about 129 cases each of the last seven days.
The health department reported 748 cases last week, 949 cases the week ending July 22 and 568 cases the week ending July 15.
The numbers are well below what they were earlier in the pandemic when more than this past week's total was reported in a single day.
Health officials, however, say new case numbers now do not represent a complete COVID-19 picture because many people test themselves and do not always report positive results. Self-testing was not an option earlier in the pandemic.
Friday's totals included 382 confirmed PCR, or polymerase chain reaction cases, and 524 probable antigen cases.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, Allen County has reported 112,219 COVID-19 cases and 1,172 deaths.
Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the department’s COVID-19 website at allencountyhealth.com/covid-19-updates and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data, the health department said.
Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.