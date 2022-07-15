The Allen County commissioners plan to have a new jail built on a property near the intersection of Adams Center and Paulding roads.
U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty ordered the commissioners to come up with a plan as a result of a lawsuit filed by inmate Vincent Morris against the county commissioners and the sheriff in January 2020.
The lawsuit alleged the Allen County Jail in downtown Fort Wayne is chronically overcrowded and understaffed, leading to numerous problems that threaten and cause inmates’ injuries. The American Civil Liberties Union later joined the lawsuit.
Leichty in late March issued a permanent injunction in which he agreed with the plaintiffs and ordered county officials to respond with solutions within 45 days.
The commissioners submitted a plan in May that Leichty said was insufficient for his order. The commissioners have been looking for 70 acres of land, and they said Friday they’ve settled on the property in southeast Allen County housing the Allen County Sheriff’s Regional Training facility near the intersection of Adams Center and Paulding.
The commissioners have also proposed using the location for horse trails. The property is about 200 acres and can accommodate both projects, Commissioner Nelson Peters said.
The commissioners have estimated that a new jail facility will cost about $300 million. Peters said completion of the new facility is estimated for 2027.
Peters said the court order and plaintiffs forced the commissioners to make a decision quickly that will have financial ramifications for decades.