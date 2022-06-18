The Allen County Highway Department on Friday said it will begin accepting requests to collect storm-related yard and organic debris from residential properties.
The Board of Commissioners authorized the department to offer the service specifically to county residents after the severe thunderstorms that struck Monday night.
The storm, which included a derecho with winds that reached almost 100 mph near Fort Wayne International Airport, initially left 41,000 customers without power.
Indiana Michigan Power on Friday said it expected to restore service for remaining customers affected by mid-afternoon the same day. As of 9 a.m., the utility company said about 2,400 customers were still without service.
The remaining customers are in the hard-hit Waynedale and western Fort Wayne areas. On Thursday night, I&M made automated calls to Waynedale customers without power to inform them of the restoration continuing today, a news release said.
Downed trees and limbs blocked roads, and the outages affected dozens of traffic signals. The city of Fort Wayne on Friday said all of the signals that had been out were functioning again.
The county department will accept requests for tree and yard debris pickup for the next three weeks. The debris should be placed in the property right of way – typically between the sidewalk and the curb. It should not be in the street. Also, household waste cannot be mixed in.
Residents living in the Eel River and Lake townships can call the highway department’s north barn at 449-4781 to request storm debris removal. Those living in the townships of Aboite, Lafayette, Pleasant and Marion Center should call the south barn at 449-4791.
County highway department employees have been working since the storms hit to remove trees, limbs and other assorted debris from county roads. A news release said 27 employees have been performing the work this week using dump trucks, mobile excavators, brush chippers and chain saws to clear highways.