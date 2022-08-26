The county can work toward relocating and reestablishing its original property lines after the Allen County commissioners approved professional help Friday.
Getting it right is important for all land owners as the records affect property taxes and property line disputes.
Allen County Surveyor Mike Fruchey said the federal government placed 2,400 cornerstone markers throughout Allen County to establish property lines in the early 1800s.
So far, the county has located 1,357 underground stones. Fruchey said property line records show where the markers should be, but the stones can be moved or destroyed by development projects.
State statute requires counties to find and maintain at least 5% of the county's total stones each year. The same Allen County employees have been doing the work for at least 15 years, Fruchey said, but the state hasn’t counted their work for five years because a land surveyor hasn’t overseen it.
“All property lines are based off of them, so your taxes are based on your acreages, which are based off these original stones that the federal government placed,” Fruchey said. “This is just the beginning of that process.”
The commissioners unanimously approved Foresight Consulting as the section corner administrator and for on-call professional surveying services. Five other companies submitted bids, and Fruchey said he will soon contact those firms for additional on-call surveying work.
Allen County has had an elected surveyor since 1833, Fruchey said.
“Back then, the county surveyor did all surveys in the county. They tied every property line to these corners,” Fruchey said. “Everything is tied to these stone corner markers.”
The stones were placed about 3 feet to 4 feet below the ground. Fruchey said they are about 2 feet in diameter and are topped with a point that serves as the official corner.
The corner perpetuation project won’t be completed overnight. Fruchey said Tippecanoe County worked on a similar project 15 to 20 years ago, and it took 10 years to complete.
The project will have a positive effect on road construction and all surveying work Fruchey said.
“They are important,” he said. “People just don’t know about them or their relevance.”
Commissioner Therese Brown recognized the work will likely be more aggressive in the less developed areas of the county so the property lines are established for future development. Fruchey said that is the plan.
In other business, the commissioners approved Allen County’s participation in an interlocal agreement for the Poka-Bache Connector Regional Trail. The trail, once completed, will connect Pokagon State Park near Angola to Ouabache State Park near Bluffton.
Fort Wayne City Council members approved Tuesday the city’s part of an interlocal agreement that will create a task force for the regional trail that will have one member from each of the participating communities – Bluffton, Ossian, Fort Wayne, Huntertown, Auburn, Waterloo and Angola. Wells, Allen, DeKalb and Steuben counties will also have representatives.
The task force will focus on finishing and maintaining the 81 miles of pathway and raising funds for the trail, which is expected to be completed in 10 years to 12 years.