The plan to expand the Hanson Aggregates Midwest LLC quarrying operation in Wayne Township got two favorable rulings Wednesday from the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals.
The board unanimously granted a special use to allow the quarry in an agricultural zone and to add a maintenance structure on the property at 3829 Sandpoint Road.
The agricultural zone does not yet exist. It is awaiting action on a proposed rezoning from single-family residential to agricultural from the Allen County Plan Commission, which meets at 1 p.m. Thursday. The rezoning is needed because the county’s zoning ordinance no longer allows quarries in single-family residential zones.
A favorable vote on the rezoning from the Allen County commissioners is also required.
The quarry’s proposal was opposed on environmental grounds last week during an Allen County Plan Commission public hearing.
Amy Silva, executive director of the Little River Wetlands Project, which works to preserve the nearby Eagle Marsh and other wetlands, urged delaying the rezoning, saying she had seen no environmental impact information on the expansion. It would go under Sandpoint Road, which would be vacated under the company’s proposal.
Silva said limestone quarrying disturbs ground hundreds of feet down and requires pumping of millions of gallons of groundwater a day. That alters the water table, potentially negatively affecting wildlife habitat and wells, she said.
The plan commission’s meeting will take place in Room 30 of Citizens Square.
In other business, the zoning board:
• Split 2-2 on whether to allow a small trash hauler to continue to store three or four trucks on his property at 10150 McCrory Drive Road in Pleasant Township. Anthony Biagiotti, an owner of Reliable Trash Co. LLC who lives on the 8.7-acre property, sought a use variance for storing the trucks and a development standards variance for the storage to be on gravel instead of a paved parking area. The trucks have been stored there since June, but he said he only recently became aware of the need for a use variance.
Because three votes are needed to pass a motion, the matter was delayed to the August meeting. At that time, all five board members may be present, or a board member may change his or her vote. No additional testimony will be heard at that time, board members were told.
• Voted unanimously to allow a family dog obedience training business in a Quonset hut on the property at 13427 East U.S. 30 in Jefferson Township. The business was classified as a home enterprise run by Chris and Vonda Coverstone, who live on the property and received developmental standards waivers on signage size and number.
• Gave Graber Lumber LP at 17528 Cuba Road more time to remediate long-standing violations of health standards related to a failed septic system. The board then could hear a proposal to expand a building on the property of the sawmill business, perhaps in October.