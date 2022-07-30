By a 74-13 vote, acting Allen County surveyor Mike Fruchey was chosen Saturday morning to stay in the job by a caucus of Republican precinct leaders.
Fruchey defeated David Devine, who ran unsuccessfully for the Republican Party's surveyor nomination in 2020. He was defeated then by a nearly 2-1 margin by Jeff Sorg.
Sorg announced his resignation from the job in June, after the Allen County Commissioners transferred the job's duties to Fruchey, saying Sorg had been neglecting his responsibilities for months, missing meetings and being unavailable to sign documents.
Fruchey has been an Allen County Highway Department employee and previously worked as a hydrologist in the county surveyor's office. He will officially become surveyor Sept. 17, the day after Sorg's resignation becomes effective.
Sorg cited health reasons for his decision to bow out of the position he was elected to fill two years ago. His resignation wasn't offered until after months of being unavailable to the office's support staff.
After the vote Saturday, Fruchey told The Journal Gazette he intends to serve out Sorg’s term, which ends in 2024, and run for election beginning with the May 2024 primary.
Annual salary for the surveyor position is about $64,000.
Both candidates stressed the importance of the surveyor’s office at a time when residential and commercial development is soaring. The surveyor is responsible for ensuring stormwater does not become a problem and development plans are appropriately filed and executed.
Devine, a licensed professional surveyor and a professional engineer, said he is interested in the job “to make the surveyor’s office ‘more perfect,’ " a reference to the first words of the U.S. Constitution.
“My boots have been muddied, and I have sweated out in the field,” he said.
Devine received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and a master’s degree from Purdue University, both in civil engineering. He served as director of undergraduate studies at Notre Dame from 2007 to 2009 and assistant professor at the former IPFW, now Purdue Fort Wayne, from 2001 to 2007.
Fruchey received a bachelor’s degree from Taylor University and a master’s degree from Ball State University; both are in physics.
He holds a professional engineering license and has held multiple positions with the city of Fort Wayne. He also has taught construction engineering technology at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Fruchey said he will apply development rules “consistently, fairly and in a timely manner.”
He added: “I will be a working surveyor; I promise all of you that. If you have any questions, just give the office a call, and the voicemail will not be full.”
Steve Shine, a Fort Wayne attorney who serves as Allen County Republican Party chairman, said the area is “fortunate to have two eminently qualified candidates” for a technical position.
“It is really impressive,” he said.
About 45% of the party’s 197 precinct leaders attended the countywide caucus at 9 a.m. at Republican headquarters at 135 W. Main St.