Two people were hospitalized in Adams County after a pickup truck collided with a horse-drawn buggy near Monroe.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department didn’t release the condition of Nathan J. Schwartz, 30, and Salome L.M. Schwartz, 26, who were injured in the crash about 6:13 p.m. Tuesday.
In a statement Wednesday, Sheriff Daniel L. Mawhorr said the husband, Nathan Schwartz, was flown to a local hospital. He appeared to have a serious head injury and visible body injuries, according to the sheriff.
Adams County EMS took the wife, Salome Schwartz, to a local hospital. She was unresponsive at the scene and appeared to have multiple injuries, Mawhorr said.
The person driving the pickup truck, Cody L. Lautzenheiser, 18, declined medical treatment and reported no injuries.
Lautzenheiser told police that he was unable to see the buggy as he was going east on Indiana 124, driving home from Adams Central schools. The crash happened near Adams County Road 100 East.
Police couldn’t take statements from the Schwartzs because of their condition, Mawhorr said. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
“Remember to always be on the lookout for the horse drawn buggies that are all around Adams County,” Mawhorr said. “This time of year, also watch out for farm equipment on the side of county roads.”
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department worked at the crash scene with Adams County EMS, the Monroe Fire Department, Indiana State Police and the Lutheran Air medical team.