The man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old woman on Lillie Street was easy to identify for multiple witnesses, court documents show.
Steven Atkins, 38, was arrested yesterday less than a day after police responded to a shooting that claimed the life of 20-year-old Kiera E. Zepke.
Zepke's manner death has been ruled a homicide and the cause was a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a news release from Allen County Deputy Coroner Chris Meihls. She is the 11th homicide victim of the year for Allen County.
Zepke's boyfriend was with her when she was shot, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Officer Ben Miller. He told police he and Zepke were talking in a car when a man wearing a neck gaiter approached the vehicle.
The man pulled down the neck gaiter, showing his face, and told the couple he was going to kill them both, Zepke's boyfriend told police. Atkins, who the boyfriend identified by name, then allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired multiple gunshots in their direction before fleeing the scene.
Zepke's boyfriend then carried her into a residence where she was later pronounced dead by medics.
Another witness watched through binoculars the scene unfold from her bedroom after she heard gunshots. She told police she instantly recognized Atkins as he walked away from the car.
The friend of the second witness led to Atkin's arrest, according to court documents. Detectives spoke to the woman Wednesday, where she explained she picked up Atkins early in the morning and the two spent the night together.
Around noon, she left the residence the two were at to pick up food and money for Atkins, according to the affidavit. But instead of running the errands, the woman met with detectives.
The woman told police she believed Atkins would still be at the residence, so detectives set up surveillance, according to court documents. Once enough officers had arrived, police closed in on the residence where Atkins sat on the front porch.
Fort Wayne police were able to take Atkins into custody without incident, according to the documents.
Officers involved with the arrest reported Atkins said that the cigarette he smoked was going to be the last he would have for a long time.
Atkins is being held in the Allen County Jail without bond. He is charged with murder and felony criminal recklessness.
His next court appearance is scheduled for May 16.