The suspects in the murder of a Fort Wayne man found dead in his car this week are a woman who said they were dating and her father, according to court records released Thursday.
Police found 40-year-old Dennis Starr in the driver's seat of a car Monday suffering from a gunshot wound at Lower Huntington Road and Kruge Drive. Charges were officially filed Thursday against Samuel Evans III, 50, and his daughter Lexus Evans, 25.
Starr died about 5:40 a.m. Monday of a gunshot wound to the chest, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office determined the manner of death was homicide, a Thursday news release said.
Starr and Lexus Evans were dating and living together before the fatal shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Ben MacDonald. The affidavit shows that police were able to use Samuel Evans's cellphone location data and video footage to connect him to the shooting.
Surveillance footage supported what was found using the phone records, court documents show. Videos showed a Jeep Renegade believed to be Samuel Evans' vehicle following Starr's car to where he was ultimately found dead.
Starr was reportedly on his way to work at the General Motors truck assembly plant, court records said.
Lexus Evans told police she was with her father Monday morning at the time of the shooting.
Lexus Evans said she and Starr argued at a cookout Saturday and that she was assaulted by his friends after he left. Lexus Evans said she told Starr about the assault and wouldn’t allow him back into their residence. Lexus Evans said she didn’t have further contact with Starr after she turned him away from the residence.
Samuel and Lexus Evans were arrested and charged Wednesday. They are scheduled to appear in Allen Superior Court for hearings on Tuesday.