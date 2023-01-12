A Fort Wayne has been arrested on felony charges following an incident in which police say he beat a dog with a baseball bat, court records say.
Demarion K. White, 18, was released from Allen County Jail Tuesday on his own recognizance, according to a jail official. White faces six months to 18 months incarceration on each count if he's found guilty. His next hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. March 8.
Neighbors called police about 7:20 a.m. Dec. 26 to report the abuse happening in a backyard near Plaza Drive and Eckhart Street.
Witness reports included seeing White flip a doghouse in the backyard several times to get the dog out, according to the probable cause affidavit in the case. When the dog was out of its house, neighbors saw White stomp on the dog’s head several times while the animal was up against a chain link fence.
When the dog stopped moving, White went into the house and returned with a baseball bat, hitting the dog three to four times with it, witnesses told police. A Fort Wayne police officer who arrived in the area said he followed the sounds of a person yelling and a dog yelping to a house in the 3100 block of Central Drive and found White walking out of the backyard wearing a night robe and carrying an orange bat.
The officer described White as being in an aggravated state, yelling and screaming. White allegedly told police that his dog, a 1-year-old English tick hound named Sapphire, was barking and pooped in its kennel, and he told it to shut up.
White told police he tried to drag Sapphire out of the kennel by her legs, and she bit him. He said he then hit her in self-defense and got the bat in case he needed to defend himself, court records say.
He also told police he was going to call animal care and control officers to remove the dog from the house, according to the probable cause affidavit.