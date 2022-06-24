Courthouse conversation Jun 24, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A man talks on his phone while sitting on a pedestal outside the Allen County Courthouse on a sunny Thursday afternoon. Above-normal temperatures are ready to return to the area today. Mike Moore | The journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Courthouse conversation Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Caleb Swanigan dies; former Homestead, Purdue basketball star Missionary Church president removed New BBQ restaurant will fill former ACME location Dining Out restaurant review: Steak, bread pudding top picks at Chance Bar in Fort Wayne Piere's facing fight over outdoor concerts Stocks Market Data by TradingView