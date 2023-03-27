A teen pleaded guilty Monday to assisting a criminal in connection to the 2022 murder of Lebrishia Hobbs.
Ja'Layah Brown, 16, was the second teen in the case to be waived to adult court after Elaysha Underwood was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and a firearm enhancement. Brown's original charge of conspiracy to commit murder will be dismissed at sentencing.
Underwood is scheduled to start her trial Aug. 1. Brown will be sentenced ten days later and faces up to six years in prison.
As part of a plea agreement, Brown is required to provide requested information and assistance, will include testifying against others prosecuted in connection to the murder.
Hobbs died Aug. 23 last year after spending nearly 50 days in life-threatening condition. She was found about 11 a.m. July 6 – at least nine hours after she was shot in the head, according to court documents.
In the hours leading up to the shooting, Hobbs was messaging with Underwood on Instagram, according to court documents. Underwood told Hobbs she was going to her house to stay the night and became increasingly upset when she was not let in.
A witness who was inside the home told police Hobbs went outside to talk to Underwood and heard Hobbs yell "stop" followed by a gunshot. The witness was not concerned, however, because she said Underwood was known to carry a gun and often fire it into the air.
The witness said she thought Underwood was "shooting her gun" again.
After Hobbs was found, police began surveilling a house and saw Underwood leave the home, get a bag out of a vehicle and get into a 2020 Chevrolet Trailblazer. They stopped the vehicle and found a Ruger SR-22 with five rounds and another in the chamber under the front passenger seat.
While being questioned about the shooting, Underwood told police she had gone to the house but was not let in.
Brown's role in the events leading to Hobbs' death is unclear in court documents.