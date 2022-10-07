The 16-year-old accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old on Fort Wayne’s south side was waived to adult court Thursday.
Austin Michael Moran, of the 2500 block of Hoagland Avenue, was charged with murder. A sentence enhancement for using a gun during a felony was added to the charge.
He faces 45 to 65 years in prison if convicted of the murder and an additional 20 years from the sentence enhancement.
Moran allegedly shot Yael Edu Esparza multiple times about 9:15 p.m. Sunday. The slaying appears to be connected to a drug deal when Moran planned to rob Esparza of “carts,” marijuana cartridges for vaping, according to the probable cause affidavit written by Detective Liza Anglin of the Fort Wayne Police Department.
The shooting happened in an alley in the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue, between Harrison Street and Hoagland Avenue, according to court documents.
A witness who lives south of the shooting told police he saw the murder after returning home. He’d pulled up to his house, and Moran came up and said, “Are you him? Oh, you’re not him,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Moran then walked into the alley while on his phone. The witness said he heard shots and looked up to see Moran shooting the driver of a white SUV.
Residential surveillance video recorded the SUV driving on Wildwood, then captured the sound of five shots, screaming, a profanity, continued screaming and more shots, court documents state. After that, it recorded a figure running.
Witnesses and other videos showed a white male with red hair in a ponytail. One witness knew Moran and identified him, according to the probable cause affidavit. An officer familiar with Moran went to his home and found Moran turned off his phone tracking app about 9:45 p.m.
A member of that household called Moran in front of police, and Moran told her he was in Kendallville and said excitedly, “it happened over an hour and a half ago,” according to court records.
When an officer asked what happened, Moran allegedly said, “I texted a friend to buy drugs, and he had a gun, strap out a gun.” Moran said he reflexively pulled out his gun and shot.
When the officer asked if he shot someone, Moran said, “Yes, I shot someone,” according to the probable cause affidavit. Moran also told police he dropped the gun at the scene.
A witness interviewed later told police he and Moran hung out all day, but he left when Moran said he was going to “rip” Esparza for the carts they agreed to buy, wanting no part of it.
While walking away, the witness heard shots and screaming and ran, according to the probable cause affidavit. When he met with Moran on a porch, Moran seemed dazed and told him he shot Esparza, but he wouldn’t die, so he kept shooting him, court documents said.