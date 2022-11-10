The keynote speaker at the Allen County Veterans Court graduation Thursday had a mission for the 19 people who completed the program.
“I challenge you to take the mistakes you made and turn them into something better,” said Col. Joshua C. Waggoner, Commander of the 122nd Fighter Wing at Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base. “You have the opportunity to help other vets. People look up to you now.”
The graduates also have the opportunity to keep improving their lives, Waggoner added, saying those under his command who went through a similar program always came out of it as better people.
This was the ninth commencement for Veterans Court. Supporters, including family, friends and local officials such as Prosecutor-elect Mike McAlexander, filled Allen County Circuit Court.
The program provides treatment – and responsibility for that treatment – to veterans facing criminal charges based on substance abuse or mental health issues, Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis said. The rigorous, 18-month process connects offenders with the resources and veterans’ benefits that they earned while serving the country, as well as with staff and veteran mentors to help them during and after the program.
Davis became part of the program two years ago, joining Superior Court Judge Fran Gull and the team of professionals and veteran mentors who advocate for program participants. Since the Allen County program began eight years ago, 109 veterans have graduated from it, Gull said.
In addition to having their charges dismissed or reduced, the graduates received a diploma, a letter from the chief justice of the Indiana Supreme Court, a gift bag and a challenge coin. A challenge coin is a military tradition given to those who served to commemorate being part of a group or to honor someone for a special achievement.
Some of the graduates chose to address the crowd when they received their diploma.
Antonio McNair, an Army veteran, spoke about the difference the program made in his life.
“When I first started, I was angry and upset with myself,” he said. “I’m a totally different person.”
After the ceremony, McNair said he became eligible for Veterans Court because he made “a costly decision.” He went out one night drinking and tried to make it home without incident – but was arrested for drunk driving.
“I turned to alcohol to fight my problems,” he said. His father died from COVID-19 in 2020, and his daughter was having problems.
Veterans Court was an eye-opener and made McNair think of things differently. He hasn’t drunk alcohol or smoked marijuana since his arrest, he said.
“I’m glad I was able to learn something,” he said.
Michael Grunawalt, a Navy veteran, also addressed the crowd when he received his diploma.
“I’ve been dealing with this addiction for 25 years,” he said. The program became available to Grunawalt while he was dealing with the consequences of his troubles.
Because of Veterans Court, Grunawalt said, he can “finally put this behind me.”
McNair summed up his gratitude for a second chance by addressing the people who helped him through the program.
With a broad smile, he said, “Thank you all, and I hope I never see you all again.”