A 19-year-old man faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the shooting death of his stepfather late last year.
Kyree Warren, who was 18 at the time of the homicide, was initially charged with murder and a firearm enhancement. Under a plea agreement Tuesday, Warren admitted to shooting and killing his stepdad, 44-year-old Montreale Turner, on Nov. 27 in the 1000 block of Rockhill Street.
Warren told police and 911 dispatchers he shot Turner to protect his mother. He called 911, asking for help for his stepfather, telling them he had shot Turner.
“He started attacking my mom out the kitchen so I shot him,” Warren said to a dispatcher, according to court documents. “He was grabbin’ on her too much so I shot him.”
When Fort Wayne Police Detective Matthew Cline entered the room to interview Warren, the teen was ready to face his fate, according to the detective’s sworn affidavit. “I accept my punishment,” Warren told Cline.
Warren said his mother had called him earlier because Turner was intoxicated and she wanted him to come. He said his mother’s ex-boyfriend, a man he views as a father figure and whom he was staying with, gave him a .357 magnum handgun for protection before he went to his mother’s house.
When Warren arrived at the house, he found an intoxicated Turner and his mother arguing, he told police. Warren said he sat in the living room but heard a commotion in the kitchen before he saw Turner with a broomstick and grabbing his mother’s face.
“I shot him,” Warren told police.
But Turner didn’t stop, Warren told police. Instead, Turner kept grabbing Warren’s mother and pushed her against the front storm door. So Warren shot him again, he told police.
After the second shot, he said he handed his mother the gun and called police.
A post-mortem exam showed that only one of the bullets struck Turner and that it entered through the left side of his abdomen.
After the scene had been processed, Cline noted a defect in a door frame from the living room to the kitchen, where Turner’s body had been. The frame was 12 to 14 feet away from the front door of the living room, where Warren said he fired from.
Because of this, Cline said he believed Turner was facing away from Warren and his mother when the fatal gunshot was fired.
Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Kearns accepted the plea agreement and set Warren’s sentencing hearing for June 23.