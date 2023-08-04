A 19-year-old Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing his stepfather in November.
Kyree Warren was sentenced Friday to 25 years, including five years suspended, on a voluntary manslaughter charge. In April, Warren pleaded guilty to manslaughter as part of a plea agreement that dismissed a murder charge and a sentencing enhancement for using a gun to commit the crime.
Warren immediately admitted to killing 44-year-old Montreale Turner, his stepfather, on Nov. 27 when he called 911. Warren said he did it to protect his mother.
“He started attacking my mom out the kitchen, so I shot him,” Warren said to a dispatcher, according to court documents. “He was grabbin’ on her too much, so I shot him.”
Warren told police his mother asked him to come to her home that day because Turner was drunk, court records show. His mother’s ex-boyfriend, a man Warren viewed as a father figure and with whom he was staying, gave Warren a .357 magnum handgun for protection before he went to the location of the fatal shooting.
Warren said when he got to the house, he saw an intoxicated Turner and his mother arguing, according to court records. The argument then escalated. Warren heard a noise and saw his stepfather holding a broomstick and grabbing his mother’s face, court records said.
“I shot him,” Warren told police.
But Warren said that didn’t stop Turner. Turner kept going, Warren told police, so he shot his stepfather again, court records show.
An autopsy showed that a single bullet struck Turner, entering through the left side of his abdomen. This, coupled with damages around the home, led detectives to believe Turner was facing away from Warren during the shooting, contrary to the defendant’s claims.
Brandy Warren, Kyree Warren’s mother, said the whole situation was unfortunate and that if she could take back the call she made to her son that day, she would.
“I wouldn’t wish this on no one,” Brandy Warren said.
The mother said her son was trying to do right by her.
“Kyree is a good kid. He’s not a threat,” Brandy Warren said. “He’s a protector.”
She said Turner had a history of acting violently with her. But when she tried to get help from police, it never worked. So she stopped turning to police for help.
Kyree Warren broke down in tears as she spoke.
Defense attorney Marcia Linsky asked that, no matter the sentence, Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull recommend her client receive mental health treatment in jail.
“Kyree is a young man who can be rehabilitated,” she said.
Montreale Turner’s father, Isaac Turner, agreed but said the situation never should have gotten to where it was.
The police should have been called, he said. Isaac Turner said Kyree Warren was a “very nice kid” in all of their previous interactions.
“But when you take someone’s life, you gotta face the consequences,” Isaac Turner said. “You can’t take matters into your own hands. You can’t take that bullet back.”
Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tasha Lee said Kyree Warren’s actions were not equal to the abuse his mother faced.
“The penalty for domestic battery is not death,” Lee said.
After Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull handed down the sentence, Kyree Warren had two more things to say as deputies took him back to the jail: “I’m sorry” to the victim’s family and “I love you” to his own.