An Allen County judge on Friday sentenced a man to 30 years and a woman to five years in prison for their parts in the attempted robbery and deaths of two women.
Joshua Dube, 37, and Marina Zrnic, 33, were both initially charged with two counts of felony murder but pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
The two were charged after the deaths of Jennifer Dray , 40, and Amanda Shroyer , 30, on April 20, 2021. The women were shot and killed in an attempted robbery of Dube's deceased brother-in-law's belongings.
Dube will serve 30 years for robbery resulting in bodily injury, criminal confinement and possession of methamphetamine.
Judge Frances Gull, as part of a plea agreement, dismissed two counts of felony murder, one count of cocaine possession, one count of narcotic drug possession and a sentencing enhancement for using a firearm in the commission of an offense were dismissed.
Zrnic was sentenced to 15 years, with 10 years served in prison and five years suspended, after pleading guilty to robbery resulting in bodily injury.
Gull dismissed two felony murder charges against Zrnic as part of the plea agreement.
Each was ordered to pay more than $19,000 to Betty Davis, Shroyer's mother.
Dube and Zrnic were two of three individuals charged after the fatal shootings. Ronald Price , the third person, was found guilty Feb. 17 of two counts of felony murder and a sentencing enhancement for using a firearm to commit the homicide.
Price is scheduled to appear for sentencing on March 10.