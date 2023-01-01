Allen County’s homicide rate dropped by more than 50% last year compared with 2021.
The 24 homicides in 2022 were the fewest in at least seven years, based on rulings from the Allen County coroner’s office. In 2021, the number was 49, tying the record set in 2016.
Mike Burris, chief investigator for the coroner’s office, said he doesn’t know why the number of homicides has decreased so much. Even compared to years before 2021, “it’s significantly less,” he said.
“It’s really hard to say why without looking at each case individually,” Burris said. “There’s always a connection between the victim and the killer – drugs, gangs and domestics.”
It’s usually not an arbitrary dispute. “Fort Wayne doesn’t have random killings,” he said. The deaths revealed no patterns that he could see.
All but one of the homicides were in Fort Wayne city limits. The asphyxia death of Teresa Raeann Pratt, 57, happened in the 8900 block of Center Street – in northwest Allen County. Someone held her down by sitting on her, according to coroner’s reports. No charges have been filed.
With fewer homicides and an 83% solve rate in Fort Wayne, “it’s a good year,” said Sgt. David Klein of the Fort Wayne Police Department homicide division. Investigators consider cases to be solved if someone has been arrested or charged, the killers killed themselves or were killed while committing the crimes, or prosecutors are considering or have ruled self-defense.
Only four of the 23 cases Fort Wayne police investigated in 2022 remain unsolved. In 2021, police solved 78% of the homicides in the city, leaving 13 with no arrests. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department solved all five cases in its jurisdiction in 2021.
Klein said lower homicide numbers for 2022 might have resulted from the deterrents of the community working with the police and Allen County prosecutor’s office and the high success rate for solving murders. “It’s efforts by the police department, by the citizens and by the prosecutor,” that made the difference, he said.
Klein, like Burris, sees no patterns in the 2022 homicides. He also declined to speculate whether COVID-19 social distancing requirements affected the number of homicides in 2021.
Fort Wayne saw no cases involving multiple homicides in the last year, another sharp decline from 2021, when there were six cases with two or more deaths.
Burris said the most homicides that Allen County has recorded in one incident was four. The most recent example was June 3, 2021, when Cohen Hancz-Barron killed his girlfriend and her three children in their home in the 2900 block of Gay Street. A jury found Hancz-Barron guilty of all four murders on May 19, and he was sentenced to life without parole Aug. 5.
Klein said Fort Wayne had some cases where more than one person was shot in 2022, but only one died.
The police department recorded 77 non-fatal shootings in 2022 as of Dec. 6, compared with the 19 fatal shootings. Sgt. Jeremy Webb said those 77 include incidents of shots fired into homes and people pointing a gun at another person. The department’s system lumps them together as non-fatal shootings.
The youngest homicide victim in 2022 was 10-year-old Ray Dee Young, Burris said. Young was shot Aug. 8 by another boy while they were playing with a gun. Police arrested 14-year-old Maung Maung Lwin, and he pleaded to reckless homicide in a Sept. 29 juvenile court proceeding. Lwin has been put into juvenile detention.
Burris said it’s not often Allen County sees such young victims.
The oldest homicide victim was 63-year-old William J. Kintzel, who was killed April 10. His body was found four days later in the woods near Birchwood and McCormick avenues. On Nov. 8, Anthony J. Lopez, 42, was sentenced to 91 years in prison after being found guilty in an early October trial. Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull sentenced Lopez to 65 years for the murder, 20 years for a sentence enhancement of using a gun in the crime and six years for the felony of carrying a handgun with a felony conviction within the previous 15 years.
Another man suspected of being involved in the homicide, Michael Allen Barker, 42, is wanted on a warrant charging him with murder and felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
The youngest people charged with murder as an adult were three Fort Wayne 16-year-olds charged in two separate crimes.
Swar Hit and Aung San Oo were charged in the April 6 death of Luke Matthews Borror, 21, in a church parking lot in the 3400 block of Paulding Road. Austin Michael Moran of Fort Wayne is charged with murder in the shooting Yael Edu Esparza, 19, on Oct. 2 in Esparza’s vehicle over an alleged deal for marijuana vape cartridges.
Hit pleaded guilty to felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and is scheduled to be sentenced March 27. Oo is scheduled for trial March 21, and Moran is scheduled for trial April 4.
Two 2022 homicide rulings by the coroner’s office in June had roots in 2021.
Savannah Rose Brown, 1, died Oct. 14, 2021, from fentanyl toxicity. In July, her mother, Angela Brown, was charged with felony neglect of a dependent causing death and felony neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury.
Jordan Young Chin, 21, was shot Nov. 7, 2021, but died Feb. 19 from complications from the multiple gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made, although police have a suspect. Mike McAlexander, the new Allen County prosecutor, said charges haven’t been brought because the evidence is not adequate.
Of the four homicide cases that remain unsolved, one was the first homicide of the year. Maria el Scorro Maldonado Ambriz, 39, was shot multiple times in her vehicle in the 5100 block of Standish Drive on Jan. 29.
The others were Lashawndra Denise McDowell, 40, shot in a home in the 2200 block of Oliver Street on Feb. 26; Riley Edward Enrietto, 23, shot in the 7800 block of Eagle Trace Cove; and Tyshawn Eaton, 20, shot near Rudisill Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue.
Improved technology has helped homicide investigators solve cases. Klein and Webb both mentioned the breakthrough that led to solving April Tinsley’s murder 30 years after the 8-year-old was raped and killed in 1988. Because of advances in DNA and home testing kits, John D. Miller was arrested and convicted of the murder in 2018. Investigators matched DNA samples Miller’s relatives submitted to a genealogical testing company, finding him through similarities to relatives.
It’s become easier to trace people, too.
“Between cellphones, internet and social media, everyone is very connected,” Klein said. More surveillance cameras are around, including video camera doorbells, such as Ring, that record events.
“I can’t think of a place you can go now where you don’t have a camera on you,” he said.
Information from the public still helps make the cases, however. That might be why the percentage of homicide cases solved keeps going up.
“I find the public to be very cooperative with our investigations,” Klein said. The police department wants to find people who can help with the four unsolved cases from last year and any previous unsolved cases. Technology also can help there, especially if people don’t want their names known.
“If they don’t want to talk to us directly, there’s Crime Stoppers,” Klein said. The number for the anonymous tip line is 436-7867, and the website is www.crimestoppersfw.org.
Webb said there’s also the phone app, P3 Tips. These anonymous methods can be used to report any criminal activity, and the police have received tips on robberies, auto thefts and other crimes besides homicides.
“We will take every bit of information,” Klein said.