Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull recounted some of the success stories from the 53rd class of Drug Court graduates Monday.
Of the 33 graduates, who ranged in age from 21 to 65, 20 were initially unemployed but now have a job, Gull said.
One started a business.
Two regained custody of their children.
One gave birth.
“These are the statistics you can’t put a dollar amount on,” Gull said, recalling time spent convincing Allen County’s government to fund the program, which has a 26-year history.
Graduates often have charges dismissed upon successful completion of the program, which includes treatment, counseling and life skills development. Gull said this group of graduates spent an average of 17 months in Drug Court.
Gull said she remembers when each graduate entered the program — many of them"kicking and screaming,” she joked. She called the work each participant did courageous and humbling.
“You chose life,” Gull said. “You chose you… You chose sobriety.”
Murray Hunt, executive director of Fort Wayne mens’ rehabilitation facility Thirteen Step House, was the graduation ceremony’s keynote speaker.
“Drug court is amazing,” Hunt said, “but drug court ain’t easy.”
Hunt talked about his own struggle with alcoholism, his initial few years of sobriety, and his relapse.
“It got real bad, real ugly, real dark, real fast,” he said.
While Hunt didn’t go through the county’s drug court, he recalled at one point placed on house arrest and later on probation. He told the graduates about his own fears of losing the stability and accountability the criminal justice system provided.
Hunt also reminded graduates to reach out when they struggle with their newfound sobriety. People around them, including the family and community members who showed up to Court Room 1 Monday, are still there to help even after the program ends.
“It is just the beginning of your new life,” Hunt said.