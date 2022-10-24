A man who admitted stabbing his 82-year-old Lake James neighbor to death last year was sentenced Monday to 95 years in prison.
Matthew R. Hoover, 30, had pleaded guilty in August to murder and burglary in the June 23, 2021 death of Wilma Ball at her Lake James home.
Steuben Circuit Judge Allen N. Wheat handed Hoover a 65-year sentence for murder and 30 years for burglary. The judge ordered Hoover to serve the sentences back-to-back, for a total of 95 years, for what Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser called a "heinous crime."
Five members of Ball's family and a close friend testified during Monday's sentencing hearing, Musser said.
Steuben County sheriff's deputies were able to connect Hoover to Ball's death because of two emptied Michelob Ultra beer cans he left at her house, court records said. Investigators were able to get his DNA from those cans. One can was left upside down on a nightstand and the other on the toilet tank in the bathroom.
Deputies found a garage screen window cut or torn. There were also two male socks with animal hair on them left at the scene, and Ball had no pets.
Court documents said Ball was stabbed twice in the neck. One wound went 1 1/2 inches deep, while the other was 3 inches deep and was likely the cause of her death. She also had injuries including a nose fracture and bruising on the left side of her face and chest, on both ears and on her lower lip.
Hoover's brother, Noah Hoover, told detectives July 1, 2021, that his brother might have had something to do with Ball's death. He said his brother resided with him at Lane 200 East Lake James, but had quit his job and left the area the day after Ball's death.
Hoover stole his parents' truck and drove to Yorktown, leaving the truck there and walking to Anderson to find his father. Hoover was dehydrated, and his father took him in for medical attention, court documents said.
Hoover was eventually found at his mother's address in Yorktown and taken in for questioning. Hoover told detectives he worked as a certified nursing assistant, and on his days off generally consumed a case of beer during a two-day period and played video games.
Hoover initially denied ever being in Ball's residence. But as the detectives were interviewing Hoover, they noticed he had scratches on his arms that were nearly healed. He attributed the scratches to his walk from Yorktown to Anderson, court documents said.