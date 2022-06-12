Economics have played a significant role in creating the dearth of lawyers for government jobs, sources said.
Andrew Cullan, director of public policy and communications for the Indiana Public Defender Commission, said that when he graduated from law school, only the top students received offers from major firms, which pay the most. People looked at government positions when they had no other offers. But now, he said, almost every law school graduate receives an offer from a significant firm and accepts it. Three years in law school is expensive.
“They are severely burdened by student loans,” Cullan said. “It’s hard to blame a graduate for feeling they’re not in a position to take a public service job.”
Allen County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Mike McAlexander said not only do government positions pay less than established firms, salaries haven’t kept up with inflation. That’s the same with most government jobs, such as in the Department of Child Services, he added.
Federal Public Defender Michelle Kraus said higher positions in government might pay well, but lawyers have to work their way up to them.
When it comes to looking for new hires, “we’re trying to be a little more aggressive,” McAlexander said.
The prosecutor’s office is attending career fairs and looking out of state. The problem with hiring attorneys from outside Indiana is that they haven’t passed Indiana’s bar exam.
Reciprocity is difficult, he said. Each state has its own bar exam, which includes detailed questions on state law.
McAlexander also isn’t willing to hire just anyone who applies to his office. When looking for employees, “we’re trying to maintain standards,” he said.
Even when prosecutors’ offices are fully staffed, the workload has increased over the years, McAlexander said. There are phone records, social media, body cams, DNA and surveillance videos to look for.
“Nowadays, just getting through all the video can take days,” he said.
Prosecuting attorneys have an ethical obligation to share evidence that could help a defendant’s case and must make sure they haven’t overlooked something that could clear a defendant.
“The damage if we don’t do our job could be significant,” McAlexander said. “And we take that responsibility very, very seriously.”