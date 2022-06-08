Local health officials are asking an Allen Superior Court judge to rule in their favor in the lawsuit filed by a group of parents upset over school COVID-19 policies.
The county defendants – the Allen County Department of Health, Dr. Matthew Sutter and a woman referred to as Jane Doe – motioned for a judgment on the pleadings in court documents filed Tuesday.
Such a motion may be granted when it is clear that relief can't be granted, the filing said.
The six Northwest Allen County Schools parents filed the case in September. They voluntarily dismissed the governor, one of the school defendants and five counts as a result of the changed status of COVID-19 restrictions on March 28, the filing said.
Four counts against the county parties remain, documents said, adding the claims reference the legality of contact tracing and quarantine policies in schools.
"Because the challenged protocols are no longer in effect, and plaintiffs' only seek prospective relief, there is no relief that this court may provide," documents said. "This case is moot."
Similarly, the state defendants – the Indiana Department of Health and Dr. Kristina Box – filed a second motion for judgment on the pleadings on May 27. Their filing said the parents seek only declaratory and injunctive relief based on outdated COVID-19 protocols issued by the department.
"But the court cannot render effective relief to plaintiffs – indeed, there is nothing to enjoin," the state's filing said.
Last month, the parents and school defendants – including NACS, the superintendent and board members – reached an agreement that would dismiss all pending claims with prejudice, meaning the parents couldn't refile the claims.
Judge David Avery granted the joint motion for stay Tuesday, pending completion of settlement. The order didn't affect proceedings against the remaining defendants, including county and state officials and agencies.