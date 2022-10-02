AJ Calabresi’s stay in the Allen County Jail was short compared with most. But the Fort Wayne woman is unsure she could have survived any longer than the 12 days endured.

She’d been arrested in August 2020 for violating a no-contact order she wasn’t aware existed. It was a misdemeanor offense, and Calabresi eventually served six months at home under house arrest instead of in the jail again. She’s currently appealing her conviction.

But when she was first arrested and taken to jail, she went in with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, herniated discs in her neck and back, and taking prescribed blood thinners. Calabresi said the jail staff only took notes on her condition when she arrived.

“I went in there and told them about my medical issues. At no time did they ever give me medical care,” she said. “I was supposed to see a nurse for my medications. Seven days in, I never did.”

She also wasn’t allowed to see a chaplain when the depression worsened, she said.

New medical issues started a few days after she was in the jail. Another inmate jumped her, she said. But the only medical attention she received for that was antibiotic cream for injuries. After she was released, her doctor diagnosed her with a concussion from the attack.

After the attack, she fell down repeatedly in her cell. Calabresi said she twice hit the guard call button to summon help. But some guards told her she’d get sanctions if she kept hitting the call button, she said.

She left the jail with black bruises on the back of her legs from the falls. Calabresi thinks that and the lack of blood thinners led to a blood clot she had surgery for this summer.

Calabresi isn’t the only jail inmate who has had trouble and has spoken out about it. Activist groups have held meetings where people like Calabresi share their experiences, and talk of a new jail has become a controversial subject for elected officials, with community leaders and activist groups engaging in the discussion.

The increase in discussion and debate came after a ruling in a federal lawsuit that found Allen County jail inmates have been right about maltreatment.

Both the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, which operates the jail, and the Allen County commissioners, who are legally obligated to maintain it, were found liable in a civil suit March 31.

Vincent Morris, who was incarcerated in Allen County Jail, filed a class action suit through the American Civil Liberties Union on Jan. 21, 2020. U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty ordered the sheriff’s department and commissioners to improve situations that violate constitutional rights. That included overcrowding.

Adam Griffith, public information officer with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, said the sheriff’s office can’t comment on situations involved in litigation or generalize for specific situations. He declined to comment on previous inmate complaints and said by email that inmates have complaint forms available during their stay, and the forms ultimately go to the jail captain and deputy chief.

Further clarification on some specific complaints was not available from the sheriff’s department.

Seeking respect

County officials have made some changes, including decreasing the population to less than the 741-bed capacity.

Calabresi believes the culture at the jail also needs to be addressed, based on her eight years as an Army military police officer. The military police training let the police officers know they had to show respect and dignity for people who they were arresting or jailing because they were just people who made a mistake.

But in the Allen County Jail, Calabresi said she saw some guards in cliques abuse their power, threatening and grabbing inmates. One inmate had some hair pulled out after a guard yanked her around her by it, Calabresi said.

One guard did check on her, she said. But because Calabresi was involved in a fight, even though she maintained she didn’t fight back, she was prohibited from having access to a computer tablet, the way inmates could call people outside the jail. For the 12 days, she wasn’t allowed to contact anyone to set up bail, even though it was slower because of pandemic restrictions, she said.

What saved her, she said, was the woman in the next cell who contacted Calabresi’s godparents on her tablet to set up bail and get her out. Calabresi believes she would have died in jail if the other inmate hadn’t helped.

Since then, she’s been outspoken about reform at the jail and has spoken at public events.

Calabresi also talked about a friend, Michelle Williams, who has spoken at a Justice, Accountability and Victims Advocacy public forum about her husband Jamone needing to have his leg amputated.

Williams declined to speak in depth about the situation but confirmed her husband’s leg was amputated due to a MRSA infection he had while in the Allen County Jail. She also said he lost his vision while in jail, and he was given insulin for Type 2 diabetes when he has Type 1 diabetes and wasn’t given medications properly.

Less than humane

In the lawsuit, Leichty ruled that the way inmates are treated in Allen County Jail violates the U.S. Constitution.

The Eighth Amendment states “Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.” Courts have long interpreted that amendment as requiring a humane level of treatment when someone is incarcerated.

Morris declined – through the Indiana Department of Correction – to be interviewed regarding the Allen County Jail. He was sentenced to nine years in prison for a plea to armed robbery Jan. 22, 2020, the day after his suit was filed.

The ACLU suit stated that the jail, built downtown in 1981 and added on to in 1994, 1998 and 2004, was beyond its 741-bed capacity, going more than 800. Prisoners were sleeping in temporary plastic beds called boats, next to the toilet, where others had to step over them.

Although the jail has indoor and outdoor recreation facilities, inmates get to use them rarely. Often they don’t leave their cellblock, according to the lawsuit.

The suit also states that security cameras do not see inside the cells and have blind spots just outside cell doors. Prisoners weren’t “adequately monitored by staff,” which, along with overcrowding, led to fights.

Because prisoners with mental and physical disabilities weren’t separated from the general population, they were targets to be preyed on. Four suicides have occurred in the Allen County Jail since 2011, the suit states.

The jail population has been regularly less than its 741-person capacity since late spring, although the ACLU lawsuit stated that based on a court decision, a jail is overcrowded when it’s between 80% to 85% of capacity. For the Allen County Jail, that range is 586 prisoners to 622 prisoners, according to the suit.

Part of the reason the jail was able to reduce the number of inmates is that officials stopped accepting federal prisoners, which Griffith said the county was paid $58 a day for.

As of Sept. 13, the jail had 718 prisoners and 30 boats in use, according to an email response by Jail Commander David Butler. With fewer inmates, the number of violent incidents has gone down.

“As the population increases (overcrowding), so do reports of violent incidents,” Butler said.

The jail has also made improvements in recreation. All inmates in eligible cell blocks get an hour a day, three days a week, Butler stated.

Entire cell blocks are ineligible because of disciplinary problems or medical segregation, such as for COVID-19. Jail officials want to increase recreation to five hours a week, but that will require a bigger staff, Butler said.

The Allen County Jail has 132 guards and 145 positions budgeted, he said. Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger has said the sheriff’s department doesn’t want to be back in the position of asking the Allen County Council to budget for more corrections officers if they can’t fill available spaces.

Last October, during budgeting for this year, the county council approved only 10 new jail hires out of 30 requested by Sheriff David Gladieux, who said he has sent correction officers to the hospital because the jail has never been properly staffed. The council members doubted the sheriff’s department could hire all the needed officers and suggested they would review the matter if the jail filled all openings.

A 2013 study of the jail suggested that 172 correctional officers would be optimal, so even if all budgeted positions were filled, it would be 27 short, according to Lt. A.J. Pape of the department’s Office of Professional Standards.

Cell blocks should have two officers supervising per shift, but current staffing may limit that to one. If that one has to take a prisoner to court or to get medical assistance, the block can go unsupervised.

View from inside

Caleb Hackley, who was an inmate for about a month in fall of 2019, believes more guards would improve safety and security.

“The guards aren’t really in there, so if something does go down, you have to beat on the door and hope they hear you,” he said.

The older part of the jail doesn’t have call buttons for guards. But Hackley knew one man who banged his cell door because he slipped and fell. The man was put on suicide watch, Hackley said.

Guard safety is also an issue. “If something was to break out in there, they’d be outnumbered,” he said.

Hackley was in the Allen County Jail after he was charged with residential entry. According to court documents, he forced his way into the wrong apartment while drunk and fell asleep in the bed.

He was an inmate during the overcrowding, although the charges were dismissed once he completed the Drug Court program.

“When I was in there, pretty much the whole cell block was three to a cell,” he said. A cell block houses about 145 inmates, according to interviews with sheriff’s officials last year.

Because of the overcrowding, the third inmate in two-bunk cells slept on the floor in a boat, Hackley said. The cells are about 10 feet square, so there’s little room to move. Inmates are in there for most of the day, or all day if there’s a lockdown.

Hackley said a two-day lockdown occurred after a fight until the jail staff figured matters out because no one initially was talking.

“I know in jail you’re not supposed to be treated too well,” but things were beyond how human beings should be treated, he said.

A change in lawyers extended Hackley’s expected stay of about two weeks to 27 days. “I don’t think everybody needs to be in there for every little thing,” he said.

However, more programs in the jail would help the inmates, just as the Drug Court program helped him and changed his life around, he added.

Christina Fusik said one problem is that Allen County Jail employees do the bare minimum. She was in for auto theft for three months starting in January 2018 and had been in Porter County from Dec. 28, 2018, to July 2019 for battery. After that, she was transferred back to Allen County to serve a little more than a year for violating probation.

Porter County did hourly welfare checks and answered cell intercom buzzers immediately, Fusik said. Allen County didn’t have buttons.

“They never really did their checks,” she said. They also didn’t allow people to clean their cells.”

When there was mold on the food, guards would say they’d tell the kitchen. But they wouldn’t, so the inmates would go hungry without a replacement meal, Fusik said.

In the Allen County Jail, Fusik had a pregnant roommate who, Fusik thinks, wasn’t treated well, including when she went into labor.

“They waited until she was pretty much pushing it out, and they had her on a mattress on the floor,” she said.

“I understand the phrase ‘do the crime; do the time,’ ” she said. “But there’s a limit on the way people should be treated. We’re still a criminal, but we’re still human.”

Not solved yet

Many of the problems remain, according to current prisoners.

Venecia Smith’s son, Corey Warfield, is currently incarcerated at the Allen County Jail. He received a one-year sentence in June for his May plea to a felony strangulation charge. But Warfield had been in the jail about four years ago for failure to pay child support.

Smith said her son noticed a decline in conditions.

The jail is still short-staffed, so prisoners are in lockdown often, whether they do something wrong or not, Smith said her son has told her. One of two shower doors is broken, exposing prisoners unless they use their blankets as a barrier.

Food trays are peeling and plastic from the deterioration is making its way into the food.

Puddles of water would often be floating on the softer food on the trays, and the portions are smaller, what he estimates appropriate for a 5-year-old. He described recreation as being taken to another part of the jail and walking in circles.

Warfield lost his glasses when arrested. Smith has offered to take in a spare pair, but the jail will only accept current prescriptions.

They don’t provide eye exams, leaving Warfield to struggle to depend on inadequate reading glasses. Warfield had to have his plea agreement read to him by his attorney because he couldn’t do it himself.

Smith said her son understands his situation but wanted people to know this: “He said, ‘I know when you’re in jail, it’s not supposed to be a walk in the park, but it’s not supposed to be inhumane.’ ”