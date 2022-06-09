Although Allen County has returned more than $1 million to those who lost homes to foreclosure, it’s looking for 59 others to refund more than $500,000 total.
The money is surplus from when the properties sold at the sheriff’s sale, according to a Wednesday news release. A surplus is the difference between how much someone owed to the financial institution that foreclosed and how much that property sold for.
If someone owed a bank $65,000 on a home and it sold for $70,000, the surplus would be $5,000.
The county’s effort to find those owed the money officially began in July. The initiative started in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic halted court proceedings, such as jury trials and mortgage foreclosures. Allen County Superior Court’s civil division staff used the time to review past foreclosures and look for surpluses.
“Superior Court has never undertaken a project like this before, so hitting the $1 million mark this soon proves the work was worth it,” said Superior Court Judge Jennifer DeGroote, who hears foreclosure cases. “But this is more than just a milestone number. In many cases, this money is enough to help people get started on a fresh path after the devastating loss of a home.”
The court reached the $1 million mark last week, returning amounts between $200 and $69,000 to 67 people or their heirs. For the remaining 59 parties that the court is trying to reach, the surplus amounts range from $145 to $50,000, according to the press release.
The court sent letters to those named in foreclosures and continues trying to contact them.
Usually, the clerk of the courts office holds the funds until they go to the proper parties. Claiming them requires a court order and could result in a court hearing.
If no one claims the money after five years, it can be turned over to the Indiana Attorney General’s Unclaimed Property Division.
Anyone who thinks they might be owed money can find a list of surplus fund foreclosures at www.allensuperiorcourt.us/foreclosure.
The list includes the amount of surplus.
However, the surpluses aren’t listed by people’s names but by case numbers. Those who don’t know their case numbers can find them at mycase.in.gov under their names.
Those who have questions about the program or the process can send an email to foreclosure@allensuperiorcourt.us, which was created for this effort. However, people can’t file any claims through that email address.
Those making a claim should send a letter to the Allen County Clerk of the Courts, 715 S. Calhoun St., Room 200A, Fort Wayne, IN 46802.
The claim letter must contain the original foreclosure case number that is on the online list.