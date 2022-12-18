Underneath Karen Richards’ desk, a pair of ruby slippers peeked out – one souvenir of her 20 years as county prosecutor and her 41 years working in the office.
She bought them after a high-profile Fort Wayne man pleaded guilty to three felonies. One of the man’s supporters made reference to her as the Wicked Witch of the East on a cake.
“So I got ruby slippers,” she said.
Now Richards is packing those slippers, art from international photographer and Fort Wayne native Peter Turnley and other memorabilia to vacate the office for her successor, her chief deputy, Mike McAlexander. After being both Allen County’s first female prosecutor and longest serving prosecutor, the 68-year-old Richards decided not to seek a sixth term. McAlexander ran unopposed in November as the heir apparent and will run the office of about 125 employees starting in January.
“It’s time to let the younger people in the office move up and take over. They’re ready,” Richards said. “You’ve got to pick a good time, and this was it.”
Richards was one of those young lawyers, starting as a part-time deputy prosecutor in 1981. She’d graduated from Indiana University Law School in 1979, served a year as a law clerk in Allen Superior Court and had opened her family law practice when she talked to Deputy Prosecutor Greg Antalis at a party.
Antalis was reducing his caseload, and Richards said she might like to work as a deputy prosecutor. Antalis told Allen County Prosecutor Arnold Duemling that Richards would be good at it, and on Monday, she was sworn in and told, “don’t screw anything up,” she said.
She experienced some sexism as the third female deputy prosecutor, but it was never from the judges and never anything she couldn’t handle. “It wasn’t that bad,” she said. “I could be one of the boys with the best of them.”
Police officers who got nasty with her were set straight by their colleagues, she added.
Richards then worked under prosecutors Steve Sims and Robert W. Gevers II. In the 1990s, she started the sex crimes unit in the prosecutor’s office.
“It was time somebody made a specialty out of that,” Richards said.
Because of that, she holds Indiana’s record for getting the longest prison sentence in a case that doesn’t include murder. In November 1997, Superior Court Judge John Surbeck sentenced Antoine Netherly to 320 years for his part in the 1996 rapes of two Decatur women. Two other men were also convicted.
After being elected prosecutor, Richards handled all animal abuse cases and serious child abuse cases, being on call 24 hours and showing up for most cases where there was a child’s body, she said.
“Every time I think I’ve seen the worst, I see worse,” Richards said.
When 8-year-old April Tinsley was raped and murdered in April 1988, Richards was a deputy prosecutor. When April’s killer, John D. Miller, was arrested and convicted in 2018, Richards felt fortunate to give April’s family that closure.
Richards also spearheaded creating a child advocacy center in Allen County, a safe place where abused children could be interviewed by an expert and not feel afraid. The Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children opened in 2000, and as prosecutor, Richards was advisory board president.
“She was one of the very first people who heard of the child advocacy model,” said Sara Drury, forensic interviewer and manager of the center. Richards’ involvement directly or indirectly has made a difference for about 10,000 kids, Drury added.
Allen County Chief Public Defender Bill Lebrato said Richards was very integral in bringing the child advocacy center and getting it certified. He and McAlexander have served on the center’s advisory board with her, as well as boards for Community Corrections and Allen County’s Justice Reinvestment Advisory Council.
Lebrato called Richard’s retirement “a great loss for the county,” despite sometimes being on opposite sides. “We are in adversarial roles but not adversaries,” he said.
Richards first ran to become prosecutor in 2002 when she was Gever’s chief deputy prosecutor, and when he decided not to run for a third round, he supported her. Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine said he and other Republicans also encouraged her to run.
“We knew, with her criminal background, that she was going to do an outstanding job,” Shine said. That she was reelected four times and only had an opponent in her first election shows they were right, he said.
Allen Superior Court Judge Steven Godfrey was a deputy prosecutor in Richards’ administration from 2002 to 2018, when he became a judge. He has admiration for her in both positions.
“When you see Karen in court, you know she’s well prepared,” Godfrey said. Her administration has a good track record, and she trusted the people she hired to do their jobs but helped when needed, he said.
Just as Richards was part of a chain of succession, with Gevers’ blessing, McAlexander is the successor she wanted.
“You can’t just have somebody walk into this job,” Richards said. Trials are set for the first day in office, and “trials won’t wait for you; you need to be prepared.”
McAlexander was her chief deputy for all 20 years of her holding office. Her willingness to listen and their manner of point and counterpoint made their working relationship effective, he said.
“Karen and I have been good partners,” McAlexander said. “We’re not afraid to tell each other our opinions.”
Richards said she’ll miss working with the team she’s assembled, too.
Richards plans to use her new free time to connect with people she hasn’t seen in a while and spend time with family. She wants to use her history background more with her involvement with architecture and historic preservation. She wants to see Machu Picchu in Peru’s Andes mountains and learn to fly fish with her brother.
“You want to leave while you’re still good at it,” she said. “This is too hard a job to do if you can’t devote the time it deserves.”