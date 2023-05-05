Popular apps ratings on Apple App Store

Age restrictions on other popular social media apps:

Facebook – 12 years old and up

Twitter – 17 years old and up

Instagram – 12 years old and up

Snapchat – 12 years old and up

Reddit – 17 years old and up

Spotify – 12 years old and up

Each of the apps have differing responses regarding their content ratings that can change their overall rating, but companies can choose to give their app a 17-and-up age restriction if the app store gives it a 12 and up restriction.