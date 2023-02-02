Some Allen County residents have received bogus calls from criminals pretending to be police officers in search of citizens who have missed jury duty, Allen Superior Court announced Thursday.
Phone calls from phone numbers with the 260-area code from scammers have been reported this week, a news release said.
The caller claims to be a law enforcement officer and tells the recipient that they have missed jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. The caller then demands that the person provides them with money for a fine.
Scammers often demand payment through cash, debit cards or gift cards. Some of the recent reports indicate the caller demanded the fine be paid in cash and in person, the news release said.
Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull said in a statement that the scammers are not calling on the court’s behalf.
“They are dangerous scam artists with only one objective – to defraud decent people trying to right a wrong that they have not committed,” Gull said.
Legitimate contact with prospective jurors is done in writing in Allen County, beginning with a post card requesting information to determine eligibility for jury service. The court never requests any type of payment.
The courts have reported similar scams several times in the last 10 years.
People who have questions about jury duty, including the legitimacy of an unsolicited contact, can call the Allen Superior Court Jury Management Office at 260-449-7520 or 260-449-7022.