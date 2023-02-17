An architect Friday tried to clear up misconceptions he’d heard a day earlier when the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals approved the proposed new jail site on Meyer Road.
Cory Miller, president of Elevatus Architecture in Fort Wayne, told the Allen County commissioners that planning a jail to hold 1,336 inmates would prevent the new facility from becoming obsolete before it’s paid off.
Claiming the jail is destined for obsolescence was just one of what Miller described as inaccurate assertions made by residents who spoke at the zoning meeting before board members unanimously voted to allow the project to proceed.
It usually takes 20 to 25 years to pay off a new jail, he said. Based on projected Allen County population growth, the 1,336-bed jail would be large enough for the county’s needs beyond that time.
Miller also clarified that the current jail was overcrowded when Elevatus studied the county’s needs about two years ago. At that time, it averaged 800 inmates in a jail meant to hold 732.
Allen County has a low jail population for a county its size, he said. That’s because only about 7% of the people going through the court system are incarcerated because of alternative programs that are offered, including Drug Court.
Based on numbers from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, which operates the jail, the average stay over the last three years has been 20 to 23 days, Miller added.
The proposed jail would take up about 70 acres of the 142-acre site at 3003 Meyer Road, Commissioner Nelson Peters said. Miller said there’s room to expand the jail with 1,500 more beds, allowing for a building addition if demand justifies it. By contrast, the current jail is landlocked. The jail has been downtown for about 40 years and has been expanded to its limits, he added.
The design for the 450,000-square-foot proposed jail should be finished by the end of April. Construction drawings will be finished in the fall and will then go out for bids. Miller said some site work could begin in fall or winter, but construction is scheduled to start in spring 2024.
Initial design layouts can be seen at www.allencounty.us/property-tax-division-and-deductions/44-jail-project.
Elevatus is meeting with Allen County Sheriff Troy Hershberger and his staff to design for Allen County’s needs, said Dave Sholl, justice specialist with Elevatus.
Most inmates would be held in an area divided into five pods that would hold 226 inmates each, Sholl said. The circular pods would be self-contained to minimize inmate movement. In the center of each pod, a central corrections officer would be able to see everything.
Each pod would have a day room where inmates would take meals and socialize and two classrooms for programs, such as studying for high school equivalency tests, chapel services or Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.
“Rehabilitation is a big thing,” Sholl said.
The recreation area would be inside, but correction officers would be able to open a door in the roof to let in fresh air. Windows and skylights in the pods will let in natural light. However, the inmates wouldn’t be able to look at the surrounding neighborhood.
“They can see the sky, but they can’t see anything else,” Sholl said.
The pods would feature murals of nature scenes. Those are inexpensive and designed to calm inmates, he said.
The 24-hour hold area is planned to have 100 beds. An area for medical special housing would have 70 beds, and one pod would provide four extra sleeping spaces. A jail chemical addiction program would have 32 beds for participants.
Commissioner Therese Brown said the next steps for the project are closing on the land for $6.3 million and meeting with the Allen County Council and financial firm Baker Tilly to look at financing options.
Peters said the only thing that can stop construction on the jail now would be a court order.
The county plans to study the possibility of moving some Allen County operations to the site, Peters said. County operations are spread across 40 buildings now.
Possible departments that could be moved to the campus include environmental management and community corrections, which handles work release and day reporting programs for the justice system.
This story was updated to correct inaccurate information.