Ashley N. Hand has been appointed judge of Allen Circuit Court, Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced today.
Hand, a Circuit Court senior magistrate, primarily has handled family law cases. She replaces Wendy Davis, who resigned to run for Indiana's 3rd Congressional District seat.
Since Davis' resignation in March, Hand and Magistrate Jesus "Rick" Trevino have overseen court cases and administrative operations for the circuit court.
Before becoming a magistrate in 2020, Hand was a partner at Beckman Lawson LLP of Fort Wayne, focusing on family law and civil cases such as employment discrimination and insurance claims.
She received her undergraduate degree in political science from Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne, now PFW; her law degree from Indiana University's McKinney School of Law; and was admitted to the Indiana bar in 2008.