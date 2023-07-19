An Allen Circuit Court senior magistrate has been promoted to judge after Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the appointment Wednesday.
Ashley Hand will replace Wendy Davis, who resigned to run for Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District seat. Since Davis’ resignation in March, Hand and Magistrate Jesus “Rick” Trevino have overseen court cases and administrative operations for the circuit court, according to Allen Circuit Court Administrator Anne Barton.
Barton said Hand was sworn-in and began her judgeship Wednesday afternoon. However, a formal swearing-in ceremony hasn’t had details set but is expected to happen in the near future.
Before becoming a magistrate in 2020, Hand was a partner at Beckman Lawson LLP of Fort Wayne, focusing on family law and civil cases such as employment discrimination and insurance claims.
She received her undergraduate degree in political science from Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne, which is now known as Purdue Fort Wayne. She earned her law degree from Indiana University McKinney School of Law and was admitted to the Indiana Bar Association in 2008.
Davis, who is expected to swear in Hand during a formal gathering, said the newly appointed judge is exactly what the court needs – a hard worker, someone with a good understanding of the law and the Constitution and a strong administrator.
“I have so much faith in her ability to take on this big court,” Davis said.
The Allen Circuit Court oversees civil, criminal and family matters, as well as three problem-solving courts, which focus on rehabilitating defendants willing to take steps to address the underlying causes behind their crimes.
Allen Circuit Restoration Court is an option for some defendants with mental illnesses. Allen Circuit Veterans Court is designed for honorably discharged veterans suffering from drug addiction.
The problem-solving courts also include Allen Circuit Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Court. It’s the most recent Allen County problem-solving court to be certified and is the state’s first court designed to address the challenges brought by offenders charged with felony drunk driving.
Davis said she believes Hand has a balance of knowledge and compassion that will help her be an especially good judge to oversee problem-solving courts.
Steve Shine, chairman of the Allen County Republican Party and local attorney, said he is glad to see a well-respected judge appointed to the position, adding that she is known for her thorough work. He said Holcomb could not have picked a better person for the job.
“The governor made a superb selection,” Shine said.