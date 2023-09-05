A basketball coach who worked for Heritage High School in Monroeville has been charged with theft after allegedly using the team's funds for personal reasons, totaling more than $5,500.
Adam Gray, 32, allegedly wrote checks to his mother and his wife, who is listed at as a teacher at the school, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Allen County School Resource Officer Dorian Finley. Gray is also accused of using the account to make personal transactions.
During an interview with Finley, Gray allegedly admitted to making purchases at Celina Lynx Golf Club, Sports Clips, Great Clips, Kelley Automotive and a casino in Anderson, court records show. The check to his mother was to pay for a vacation.
The check the defendant wrote to his wife, Rachel Gray, who is listed as a special education teacher at Heritage Junior/Senior High School, was reimbursement for items he had purchased for the team, Adam Gray told police. However, he did not have receipts for the items he purchased, court documents say.
Adam Gray left to work at Bluffton High School in April, but no longer works there, according to a secretary at the school. Messages have been left with Tamyra Kelley, East Allen County Schools' public information officer, to see if the coach is currently employed there.
Both Adam and Rachel Gray were listed as employees of the school as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.