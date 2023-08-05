In the heat of one of Fort Wayne’s deadliest years, the Rev. Bill McGill decided enough was enough.
He fasted for 40 days in 2013 to bring awareness to the violent start to the year that claimed the lives of more than one dozen Allen County residents’ lives. It seemed fruitful with more than a month of peace, but that calm didn’t last; violence picked back up toward the end of the fast.
It’s now 10 years later and McGill said he still hasn’t gained back the 35 pounds he lost then. Before 2013 was over, 45 people in Allen County – 34 of them Black – died at someone else’s hands, Allen County coroner’s office records show.
In the last decade, 250 of 403 homicide victims were Black.
When McGill, senior pastor of Imani Baptist Temple, thinks about factors contributing to the numbers, one component stands out – and it’s in his wheelhouse.
“I’m still convinced that at its core it’s a spiritual – not a social – problem,” McGill said.
“We’re raising a generation with little spiritual and intellectual depth,” he said, “so they embrace this culture of death.”
Many factors seen at play
Larry Gist, president of NAACP Branch 3049, said when people are unwilling to compromise, retaliation is more common, leading to more shootings and deaths. But, much like McGill, he sees a more deep-rooted issue – a lack of moral foundation.
Looking at his own circumstances, Gist said he doesn’t believe people are considering what comes after they kill. When his son was killed by a stray bullet, Gist chose to take a step back instead of reacting in the moment.
“People are not taking into consideration the consequences. Did I want to retaliate for the man who killed my son? Yes,” he said. “But after I thought about the consequences, I thought ‘Wow, I would be 108 when I got out of prison if I killed this boy.’ ”
Aisha Arrington, president of the Fort Wayne Urban League, identified several factors that can play a role in increased violent crimes, including generational poverty, unmet primary-level educational needs and, specifically for people of color, racial tensions.
“Most people, given the very best environment, aren’t going to choose to kill someone. And so, what we’ve got to do is figure out how to make our communities healthier,” Arrington said. “And how to make sure that we’re providing services and a hand up – not a handout – so that folks can really have an opportunity to dig themselves out of poverty and some of these day-to-day disparities that they’re facing.”
Adding to those daily struggles, homicide can take a toll on families and friends of victims, Arrington said.
“When you lose someone to a death like homicide, there’s no goodbye, there’s no closure,” she said. “And then the criminal justice system is a slow-moving wheel.”
That long, drawn-out process can add to the hurt, Arrington added.
“You have a loved one that you’ve lost,” she said, “and now you’ve got to go through the system hoping that whoever caused the death gets arrested and you’re offered some sort of justice.”
Alice Jordan-Miles, a mental health professional with 18 years of experience working with racial minorities, said inequalities, mass incarceration and racism can lay the groundwork for homicide, from her experience. And they all take away something very important – hope.
“When someone has no hope, that really takes their sense of belonging to an utmost low,” Jordan-Miles said. “Everybody wants to be seen, everybody wants to be heard and everybody wants people to see their pain, especially when it’s brought on by societal factors.”
Jordan-Miles said measures that focus on prevention, research and treatment are needed.
“We have preventive programs for everything else, but we don’t have them for homicide,” Jordan-Miles said. “And now, when anybody and their neighbor can carry a gun, I just don’t see those numbers decreasing by any stretch of the imagination.”
A legal perspective
Tesa Helge and Tom Chaille of the Allen County prosecutor’s office, are the attorneys assigned to nearly all homicides in the county and have had their fair share of witnesses who aren’t willing to testify in cases. Helge said when that happens, the results are potentially catastrophic because eyewitness testimony can be essential in a case.
If the case is not ready to go for trial, it’s risky to move forward, Helge said. That stems from double jeopardy, a legal standard that protects people accused of crimes from being tried a second time after already being acquitted or convicted of a crime.
“We don’t want to risk our one chance without witnesses and have a not guilty verdict that we can never retry,” Helge said.
That’s why Helge and Chaille have dedicated themselves to developing a system that quickly and efficiently identifies suspects of violent crimes. And it works, they said.
“We tried to build, over the last few years, some infrastructure around these cases to try to overcome those obstacles – a lack of trust in law enforcement, lack of trust in the system, fear of retaliation,” Chaille said. “The cases are moving quicker now. The investigations are moving much more quickly and prosecutions are moving much more quickly.”
Several pieces, including eyewitnesses and physical evidence, come together like a puzzle to make a case ready for trial, Helge said. But when one piece of that puzzle is missing or doesn’t quite fit, the larger picture is impacted.
Sgt. Jeremy Webb, a spokesman for the Fort Wayne Police Department, said some of those missing pieces come from a culture that villainizes those who speak out against crimes.
“The whole culture of ‘snitches get stitches’ – that only benefits the criminal element,” Webb said.
Often, when someone witnesses a homicide or is shot and survives, no one wants to speak to police about the situation, he said.
“It’s very hard to create a case investigation without that cooperation,” Webb said. “In a lot of instances, the cops know who did it, the victim knows who did it, everybody knows who did it. But can you prove that to a jury?”
Webb said he also sees a cycle of bad decisions that can turn fatal.
“Kids see their older brothers and fathers and uncles are in gangs or the drug game or in and out of jail, and it gets passed down sometimes because that’s what they see, that’s what they know,” he said. “Sometimes we’ll see generations: grandfather doing illegal activity, we’ll see son, then we’ll see grandson.”
But, Allen County Prosecutor Mike McAlexander said, his office will fight for victims – and their families – regardless of their background.
“Somebody may be a criminal but they’re still somebody’s son or brother, and their family is going to suffer and whether they go to prison,” McAlexander said, “or whether they go to the graveyard.”