The Wells County prosecutor could face possible disciplinary action after the Indiana Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Commission filed a formal complaint against him on Thursday.
Andrew Carnall reported himself to the commission in August, following an incident the previous month.
On July 2, according to the complaint, Carnall’s son was stopped about 3:30 a.m. by a Wells County deputy sheriff on suspicion of drunk driving. His son “became belligerent” and refused to take a breathalyzer test.
The deputy called Carnall during the stop and allowed the prosecutor to speak with his son by phone. Carnall then asked the officer if he could come to the scene and drive his son home.
Carnall was allowed by the deputy to pick up his son, and no arrest was made.
The complaint states that Carnell, “by using his position as the elected prosecutor to interfere with the deputy sheriff’s investigation into his son’s operating a vehicle while intoxicated,” violated Indiana’s rules concerning misconduct.
While no specific punishment is outlined in the complaint, it suggests Carnall should be disciplined “as warranted” and should repay the court’s costs during the investigation, hearing and review.
In August, Carnall released a statement calling his actions a “poor decision” and said he later apologized to the officer. He also apologized to his constituents, writing that “once a person has done something wrong that cannot be undone, the best that person can do is strive to respond appropriately and try to atone. I have tried, and am still trying, to do that.”
The next step in the investigation will be his response. Carnall can decide whether to agree with the facts of the case and the disciplinary action, which would send an agreement to the Supreme Court for approval. Otherwise, he can dispute the charges and a hearing would be scheduled.
Carnall, a Democrat, is currently running for reelection against Republican challenger Colin Andrews. Tuesday is Election Day.