An appellate court reversed a gun charge conviction for a Fort Wayne man convicted of a 2022 shooting death but upheld his murder conviction.
Anthony Lopez, 42, was convicted in November of 63-year-old William Kintzel’s April 2022 murder. In his appeal, Lopez said two motions denied by Allen Superior Court judges kept him from having a fair chance with a jury.
Kintzel was found in a wooded area near Birchwood and McCormick streets after he was shot three times. Lopez was later identified as one of his killers when an officer named him and Michael Barker through photos released of the two suspects, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Detective Jeff Marsee.
Barker remains wanted by local authorities for Kintzel’s murder.
Lopez was arrested a few days after the murder during a traffic stop. The man who was with Lopez gave consent to have his vehicle searched, leading police to find a bag with a gun in it.
Three appellate court judges – L. Mark Bailey, Dana Kenworthy and Elizabeth Tavitas – found that the gun, determined to not be used in the murders, was obtained in a way that violated Lopez’s Fourth Amendment rights. The amendment provides protections from unreasonable searches and seizures from the government.
The judges remanded the case with instructions to vacate the conviction for carrying a handgun without a license.
A new trial was requested in a brief filed by Mark Thoma, Lopez’s appeal attorney, saying that the unrelated gun charge being grouped with the murder made the jury prejudice against his client.
The appellate judges disagreed with his assessment, saying jurors would not have connected the gun to the murders because Fort Wayne Police Officer Brian Martin and a firearms examiner testified that the gun found with Lopez was not the murder weapon.
“We can say with confidence that the jury did not rely upon Lopez’s later possession of a handgun to convict him of Kintzel’s murder,” the judges’ opinion read.
Prosecutors also presented overwhelming evidence to show that Lopez murdered Kintzel, the judges wrote.
Lopez was sentenced to 65 years for the murder, six years for the gun charge and 20 years for a sentencing enhancement for using a gun in the murder, adding up to a 91-year sentence. With the vacated conviction, his sentence dropped to 85 years.