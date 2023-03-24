Construction of Allen County’s proposed next jail – which could cost more than $300 million – will likely be overseen by local firm Weigand Construction.
The Allen County commissioners unanimously approved a notice of intent Friday to hire Weigand as construction manager, choosing the company over two others that responded to the county’s request for proposals. The county now has to negotiate a contract based on costs Weigand submitted in its proposal, said Chris Cloud, the commissioner’s chief of staff.
As construction manager, Weigand would oversee the project, which includes hiring subcontractors and recommending any changes in architectural plans based on material and labor costs. Cloud said this will be the first time Allen County hired a firm as construction manager because it hasn’t had a project this big before.
The other proposals came from partnerships, said Tony Vie, an architect with Elevatus, the county’s consulting firm on the jail project. One was from Indianapolis’ Hunt Construction Group and Fort Wayne’s The Hagerman Group. The other came from Indianapolis’ F.A. Wilhelm Construction and Fort Wayne’s Garmong Construction.
A review committee interviewed representatives from Weigand and Hunt/Hagerman and found Weigand had “vast experience in constructing and managing the construction of county jail projects,” Vie said. Committee members reported Weigand’s representatives listened to the county’s needs, and multiple members previously had positive experiences working with the company.
Cloud said the committee included representatives from the commissioners, the Allen County Council and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, and two people the county hired for their construction expertise.
If Allen County and Weigand cannot come to an agreement during contract negotiations, the county could go with its second choice, Hunt/Hagerman, Commissioner Nelson Peters said.
Allen County is building a new jail because U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty ruled last year that the county had to alleviate chronic overcrowding, understaffing and other unconstitutional conditions at the current jail. The ruling stemmed from a lawsuit filed in January 2020 by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana on behalf of former inmate Vincent Morris.
The proposed jail is planned for 70 acres of a 142-acre site at the former International Harvester location, at 3003 Meyer Road in Fort Wayne.