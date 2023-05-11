The man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old woman on Lillie Street was easy to identify for multiple witnesses, court documents show.
Steven Atkins, 38, was arrested Wednesday, less than 24 hours after police responded to a shooting that claimed the life of 20-year-old Kiera E. Zepke.
Zepke’s manner of death has been ruled a homicide and the cause was a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a news release from Allen County Deputy Coroner Chris Meihls. She is Allen County’s 11th homicide victim this year.
Atkins is being held in the Allen County Jail without bond. He is charged with murder and felony criminal recklessness.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.
Zepke’s boyfriend was with her when she was shot, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Officer Ben Miller. The boyfriend told police he and Zepke were talking in a car when a man wearing a neck-and-face covering approached the vehicle.
The man pulled down the neck gaiter, showing his face, and told the couple he was going to kill them both, Zepke’s boyfriend told police. Atkins, whom the boyfriend identified by name, then allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired multiple gunshots in their direction before fleeing the scene.
Zepke’s boyfriend then carried her into a home where she was later pronounced dead by medics.
Another witness watched the scene unfold through binoculars from her bedroom after she heard gunshots. She told police she instantly recognized Atkins as he walked away from the car.
A friend of the second witness led to Atkins’ arrest, according to court documents. Detectives spoke to the woman Wednesday, where she explained she had picked up Atkins early in the morning and the two spent the night together following the shooting.
Around noon the next morning, she left the home the two were at to pick up food and money for Atkins, according to the affidavit. But instead of running the errands, the woman met with detectives.
The woman told police she believed Atkins would still be at the home, so detectives set up surveillance, according to court documents.
Once enough officers had arrived, police closed in on the home where Atkins sat on the front porch.
Fort Wayne police were able to take Atkins into custody without incident, according to the documents.
Officers involved with the arrest reported Atkins commented that the cigarette he was smoking when they arrived was going to be the last he would have for a long time.