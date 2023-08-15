The Allen Superior Court issued a ruling Tuesday that will allow a Fort Wayne doctor to return to work.
Dr. David Lankford, a pediatric intensivist physician, asked the court to issue an immediate temporary restraining order against Lutheran Medical Group, not allowing the medical group to enforce or attempt to enforce a noncompete agreement.
The Allen Superior Court granted the request with a temporary restraining order. In the order, Judge Craig Bobay wrote that it will be in place to preserve the status quo while the court decides on Lankford’s request.
Kathleen Delaney, Lankford’s attorney, said the decision allows the doctor to return to work immediately.
“We are pleased with the court’s decision on Dr. Lankford’s request for a temporary restraining order,” Delaney said in a statement. “We intend to continue vigorously pursuing the case. …”
Lankford filed the lawsuit July 5 to keep Lutheran from enforcing the noncompete agreement he signed in an updated contract from the health network in November 2020.
He left Lutheran on Jan. 7 and worked at Parkview Health for about two months, starting in March. Lankford said Parkview representatives told him they needed help for eight to 12 weeks while a pediatric intensivist recovered from surgery.
Lutheran contacted Parkview and said it would enforce the noncompete clause if the hospital continued to schedule Lankford.
The pediatric doctor began working for Lutheran in August 2018 and said his “worked changed dramatically” when the hospital laid off its pediatricians in late 2022.
The hospital required pediatric intensivists to manage all pediatric patients admitted to the hospital in October 2022, Lankford said. Pediatric specialists provided care in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, and pediatric hospitalists handled the general unit for children and the emergency room.
Lankford said he didn’t receive a pay increase and no malpractice coverage was added to his insurance policy.
Teri deMatas, Lutheran vice president of marketing and community relations, said the health network did not plan to issue a statement Tuesday but will address its response through the judicial process.
Lankford commented Tuesday in a statement.
“I look forward to returning to work, putting my education and skills to good use and helping Allen County’s sick children,” he said.