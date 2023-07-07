A boy who was shot this week was being picked up by his father, the target of the alleged shooters, police say in court records obtained Friday.
Tyron Hill Jr., 22, and Quayawn Eldridge, 24, were arrested Thursday night and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. They are each being held on a more than $100,000 bond.
The boy, whose age police did not release, was in the car with his father when he was shot, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Detective Aaron Johnson. Before the shooting, the father had gotten into an argument with Hill about a physical altercation between alleged shooter and the victim’s paternal aunt.
When the father, who is also the brother of Hill’s girlfriend, walked away to get in his car with his son, Hill and a man later identified as Eldridge tried to fight the victim’s father, court records show. As he was putting his son in the car, the father heard Hill say, “Man, give me my gun.”
As the victim’s father tried to drive away, he saw both defendants “up their gun,” aiming for the vehicle, according to court documents. The father said he heard multiple gunshots and the car he was driving, with his son and a woman identified as “Witness 2” as passengers, was struck several times. The father later said he heard 20 to 30 shots and did not know whose bullet hit his son.
He didn’t realize his son had been shot until he heard the victim gasp for air. The woman attempted to render aid until the father saw a police officer and stopped for help.
The bullet had entered through the victim’s back and traveled through his body until it stopped in his groin area, hospital staff told police, according to the affidavit. After a surgery to remove the bullet, the boy was determined to be stable.
Police also interviewed the boy’s mother, maternal great-aunt and paternal aunt who was dating Hill, according to court documents.
The child’s mother told police she was making food for her son when she heard gunshots, according to court records. She began searching for her son when she heard people saying there was a kid in the car.
Witnesses at the 4th of July celebration told the mother that her cousins, Hill and Eldridge, were the ones who shot her son, court documents show. When she heard her child’s father say, “Y’all shot my son,” she blanked out and ran toward the boy.
Hill’s girlfriend and aunt of the victim told police her boyfriend tried to fight her brother but was held back by others, court records show. She said Eldridge, her boyfriend’s brother, took it upon himself to start shooting.
Police also interviewed Hill.
The suspect told the interviewer he started to walk away when he heard shots.
Hill and Eldridge are set for a hearing Wednesday before Allen Superior Court Magistrate Jason Custer.