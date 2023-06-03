A federal court’s ruling this week dismissed several civil charges filed in a lawsuit against Lake City Bank.
As a result, the subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corp. dodges a potential payout of $73 million, the amount requested in connection with those charges, a bank executive said.
But other allegations brought by bankruptcy trustee Mark T. Iammartino could continue to make their way through the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Michigan, Southern Division. That’s if Iammartino decides to amend his lawsuit for the third time. He has 21 days to make another filing.
If the court would ultimately find in Iammartino’s favor, Lake City could be ordered to pay the plaintiff $13.6 million.
David Findlay, president and CEO of Lake City Bank, described Tuesday’s ruling as “a great day for us.”
“It really, really, significantly reduces for us the (financial) risk in the remaining lawsuit,” he said Friday during a phone interview.
Iammartino is assigned to the bankruptcy case of Lake City client Najeeb Ahmed Khan and his companies: Khan Aviation Inc. and Interlogic Outsourcing Inc. as part of a Chapter 11 filing. Khan pleaded guilty in January to fraud and attempted tax evasion.
As the liquidating trustee, Iammartino is responsible for compiling a fund and using it to pay off Khan’s creditors. Any money that was improperly siphoned from Khan’s assets before the bankruptcy filing froze those assets should be added to that fund, according to bankruptcy law. Iammartino contends fees collected by Lake City were taken as part of a criminal conspiracy, with the bank’s executives well aware of Kahn’s check-kiting fraud, and should be repaid.
Check kiting, a form of fraud, involves writing a check while knowing there isn’t enough money in the account to cover it, depositing that check into another bank’s checking account, writing a check on that account and depositing it at yet another bank. The illegal practice takes advantage of the delay between when a bank receives a paper check – and provisionally credits the depositor’s account – and when the bank actually receives the money from the bank the check was written on.
By carefully timing when checks are written and deposited, a check kiter can, for example, make the same $1 million appear in the balances of multiple accounts in multiple banks at the same time, making it appear that he has multiple millions.
Findlay said Khan was a trusted customer who was well-respected in the Warsaw community before his crime was uncovered. Honoring the checks Khan wrote was considered a normal part of banking business, something KeyBank and Berkshire – the other two banks involved in the circular movement of money – also did, Findlay said.
“What we were doing was not in any way, shape or form what they’re accusing us of,” Findlay said, saying that Lake City officials were the ones who ultimately alerted law enforcement about the scheme and do not face any criminal charges.
Lake City filed a motion asking that the entire case against it be dismissed. Tuesday’s ruling responded to that motion.
Judge Scott Dales addressed each of the 39 allegations in the 163-page document, which accuses four Lake City executives, holding company Lakeland Financial Corp. and company director Bradley Toothaker of turning a blind eye to Khan’s illegal activity.
Dales dismissed all charges against Toothaker and Lakeland Financial. He noted in the 43-page decision that Lake City’s motion for dismissal accused the plaintiff of striking out when making its allegations in the second amended filing. But, in the court’s opinion, Iammartino was “batting at least .500,” meaning at least half of the charges could continue to be pursued.
Iammartino’s attorney couldn’t be reached Friday for comment.
As part of the discovery phase, Lake City officials provided Iammartino’s attorneys with what Findlay described as “over a million pages of documents.” Iammartino’s lawsuit quotes from some of those documents. Findlay didn’t question the accuracy of the quotes but said they were taken “selectively and out of context.”
Among the email exchanges cited was one between Doug Samuels, Lake City’s vice president, corporate and institutional service manager, and Eric Ottinger, executive vice president and chief commercial banking officer. In it, Samuels expressed concern about the activity in Khan’s checking account for Interlogic Outsourcing, saying “something just doesn’t feel right here.”
The date of that email was July 22, 2016.
“I don’t think we should allow this to happen. It’s natural at times to have negative collected balances due to timing issues, but this is blatant, purposeful movement of funds with the intent to cause these charges … and I think that is bordering unethical,” Samuels said in the email. “I think (Lake City Bank) need to discuss this further and fully understand the processes that are happening and decide how to proceed.”
Samuels followed up with a second email three days later. In it, he told Ottinger: “I don’t want to have an auditor come through and see this one customer doing this, and ask if we know exactly what is going on and why.”
On Friday, Findlay said that if Iammartino continues to pursue the lawsuit, that KeyBank officials would also be deposed. If that happens, Findlay said, those officials would be forced to explain why they didn’t discover and report Khan’s banking activity.
“KeyBank wants to make us look like the bad guy here,” Findlay said.
Instead of pointing fingers, he said, the banks should acknowledge that Khan was a “brilliant” man whose sophisticated fraud fooled them all.