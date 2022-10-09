Allen County has several ways for inmates to avoid jail time.
Nearly 10,000 offenders are monitored and diverted from incarceration annually through problem-solving courts, probation and Community Corrections.
Diversion takes a lot of patience and work from offenders and judicial officers alike, but it has paid off for thousands of people, Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull said.
Drug court was the first problem-solving court locally, and it was the second problem-solving court focused on drug addiction rolled out in Indiana when it was started about 25 years ago. Drug courts are now available in about 55 Hoosier counties.
The county operates several problem-solving courts. Programs are available for drug addicts, veterans, mental health sufferers, reoffenders, probation violators and low-level, non-violent offenders.
“This is not the justice they had 20 years ago,” Gull said.
The county also launched a problem-solving court for offenders convicted of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Allen Circuit Judge Wendy Davis said at a September County Council meeting that the program was essentially full with about 180 participants.
Gull said she believes more people could be helped and diverted from the jail if more funding were put toward the alternative programs.
“I would love to have a problem-solving court with 1,000 participants,” Gull said. “But I don’t have the staff. It all comes down to funding.”
Additionally, it can be difficult to persuade offenders to participate in a problem-solving court, such as drug court, Gull said. Being offered a chance at rehabilitation and skills training through drug court over sitting in jail might sound like an easy choice, but that isn’t the case for many local inmates.
Gull said drug court is a lot of work. Even if participants start the program with full commitment, Gull understands that it takes time for the brain to recover from drug use. She said it takes 18 to 24 months for the brain to heal after a methamphetamine addiction.
Many drug court graduates have told Gull that they didn’t think they would actually get sober through the program. Some expected to fake their way through and go right back to using drugs and are surprised when the rehabilitation works.
When Gull goes through safety relapse plans with the drug court’s soon-to-be graduates, she has often asked them, “But aren’t you worth it?”
That’s when patience is needed. “We will wait,” she added.
The problem-solving courts also incorporate lessons on life skills, including job preparedness and financial literacy. It’s a way to treat the underlying issues that could contribute to criminal behavior.
Money can be another barrier to avoiding jail time. When inmates are incarcerated, taxpayers pick up the bill. But offenders typically pay their own way through jail alternatives, including problem-solving courts, probation and Community Corrections, which is a community-based supervision program that includes work release.
Allen County’s problem-solving courts are used as examples around the state.
Eric Zimmerman, chief probation officer, said at a September County Council meeting that only about 12% of offenders on probation reoffend, which is about three times less than the state recidivism rate.
As advocates continue to call for less incarceration, judges and court officials are working with prosecutors, attorneys and county decision makers to provide a few ways to help keep appropriate people out of jail, Gull said. She will not comment on the federal lawsuit that is requiring county officials to address jail conditions while it is pending.
It’s a challenge to keep up with rising caseloads. Allen County has seen about 32,000 criminal cases this year, Gull said.
“Unfortunately, society does not want to fix itself,” she added. “We can’t fix society’s problems.”