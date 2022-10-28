A Fort Wayne man admitted on the witness stand Thursday that he killed and dismembered a local businessman last year.
Mathew J. Cramer II, 22, shared his account of the interactions he had with Shane Van Ngyuen, starting with Ngyuen offering him a ride and expecting a sexual encounter in early April of 2021. It ended with him strangling Nguyen April 23, 2021, after another ride, then asking a friend for help dismembering Ngyuen’s corpse.
Ngyuen, 55, was known in Fort Wayne for operating a food truck.
Cramer has been charged with murder, felony abuse of a corpse and felony resisting law enforcement. The prosecution has filed an enhancement requesting of sentence of life without parole.
Under examination from defense attorney Robert Scremin, Cramer said he is from Elkhart but lives in Fort Wayne on disability and food stamps because of a learning disability. Cramer said he was walking to cash a check when Nguyen offered him a ride and bought him dinner.
After that, Cramer said, Ngyuen said Cramer owed him for the ride. Cramer said he submitted to a sexual act although he’s not gay or bisexual. He described submission as something he needed to do for survival.
Cramer gave Nguyen his cellphone number, and the two later texted. After a ride on April 10, Cramer said, Ngyuen told him, “I owed him the next time.”
Under cross-examination by Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille, Cramer said that he always started the text interactions and always asked for something from Ngyuen.
On April 23, Cramer needed a ride from Elkhart to Fort Wayne. He testified that the trip ended at Cramer’s storage facility in Fort Wayne. He said that’s where Ngyuen told him to get into the backseat of his van.
In the leadup to a sexual encounter, Ngyuen supposedly suggested a depraved, illegal act for the next time they met.
“I just snapped,” Cramer said. He testified that he put Ngyuen in a stranglehold. The coroner’s report showed that Ngyuen died from blunt force trauma to the head, and Cramer said he didn’t want Ngyuen to wake up and the death might have happened when Cramer dropped the victim.
Cramer said he finished killing Ngyuen in the storage unit, including jumping on his body and breaking ribs.
Cramer also testified that he called his best friend, Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, to help dispose of the body and said it was the friend’s idea to dismember the corpse and bury it. He said they used money from Ngyuen’s pocket to buy tarps, machetes, a hacksaw and other tools.
Carreon-Hamilton, 20, testified against Cramer earlier in the week as part of a July 16, 2021, plea agreement. He pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal who committed murder, abuse of a corpse, and resisting law enforcement using a vehicle. He is set to be sentenced Nov. 4.
The men were arrested while driving Ngyuen’s van. After a chase, both men abandoned the van and police found Ngyuen’s dismembered remains in the back, court documents state.
Under Chaille’s cross-examination, Cramer said he told police that he’d already decided to kill Ngyuen before arriving at the storage unit. He also said he knew Ngyuen expected a sexual encounter.
Cramer’s testimony ended three days of evidence and testimony. Judge David Zent denied a defense request to allow the jury to consider manslaughter instead of murder.
Closing arguments and jury deliberations are set for Tuesday morning. Zent told jurors to bring a suitcase because deliberations could continue for a few days.