A Fort Wayne man who struck and killed a 63-year-old pedestrian while she was walking in a crosswalk will serve three years of a six-year sentence behind bars.
Jermaine Freeman, 24, pleaded guilty in November to reckless homicide. He was driving on Carroll Road about 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 2021, when he struck Leisa Elser-Patrick at the marked crosswalk that is part of the Pufferbelly Trail.
Freeman was passing a pickup truck that had stopped at the crossing when Freeman illegally crossed the double yellow line.
Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent sentenced Freeman on Friday to six years, with three years in prison and three years suspended. Six years is the longest sentence allowed for that level felony.
Freeman was driving on the wrong side of the road and didn’t stop or use his brakes before he hit Elser-Patrick, court documents said
The crosswalk was marked by flashing lights on both sides of the road.
Freeman told police he had trouble seeing them because of sun glare, but investigators determined the sun wasn’t low enough at that time of day to obstruct Freeman’s view.
As part of the plea agreement, the Allen County prosecutor’s office dropped a felony charge of invasion of privacy.
This charge involved Freeman’s girlfriend, who was in his car when he hit Elser-Patrick. The girlfriend walked away from the scene and didn’t return.
The plea agreement also stipulates Freeman will serve his sentence before or after other sentences for charges that were filed before and after the crash.