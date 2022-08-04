Multiple security cameras videotaped Diquan Meriwether on Jan. 14, 2020, walking up to the house where he’d be killed, going in and then rushing out, holding his chest from a gunshot wound.
Jurors saw the whole recording Wednesday, including the aftermath where individuals came to the house at 2827 Abbott St., and took things out. And the jurors saw it from multiple angles.
Expert witness William Smock, a medical doctor and crime scene analyst, told jurors what they didn’t see, though: blood on Kennisha Jackson, then 19, who is on trial for Meriwether’s murder.
Jackson, now 21, said she shot Meriwether in self-defense after he forced his way into the house and battered her. When her relatives arrived in the video, she is seen in the security footage with a compress on the side of her head. Injuries around her eye are also visible in her mugshot.
But there’s no blood on her shirt or on her face, Smock said. And she left no blood on things she touched, such as the doorjamb, as she followed Meriwether out the screen door while holding a gun.
Smock told jurors that faces bleed profusely. If Jackson’s face had been injured before the shooting, blood would’ve been evident.
He also said the crime scene had been tampered with, and he said he saw no evidence that Meriwether carried a gun on him when he went into the house. However, after the shooting and Meriwether ran out, Jackson is seen standing in the house’s doorway and switching a semiautomatic pistol from her right to her left hand.
The bullet went through 19-year-old Meriwether’s heart, Smock said. Although Meriwether had enough blood pressure to make it to the car he came in, he could never have survived it.
Using a mannequin torso, Smock showed jurors how he could trace the downward path of the bullet through Meriwether’s body, from about his right breast and out through his left back near the bottom of the ribcage.
Under cross-examination by defense attorney Donald Swanson, Smock said he thought the scene was tampered with for a few reasons. The bullet that killed Meriwether wasn’t inside him and apparently hit a wall in the house and left a mark, but investigators couldn’t find it.
Investigators also couldn’t find the shell casing from the automatic handgun, which would’ve been ejected, and they couldn’t find any guns in the house. They also couldn’t find the pink hoodie Meriwether went in with but left without a few minutes later, and there wasn’t enough blood for either Meriwether’s wound or Jackson’s eye wound.
Swanson also asked Smock, who’s also a police officer, “do you believe a person has a right to protect herself?”
Swanson said in his opening statement Tuesday that Meriwether went to the house to collect $80 for a marijuana debt, and Jackson shot to defend herself when he battered her.
This is the third time this case has gone to trial. It was postponed in October 2020 when Swanson wanted to introduce evidence the prosecution hadn’t been informed of during pretrial discovery.
The second time was ruled a mistrial Aug. 11 when jurors couldn’t reach a verdict.