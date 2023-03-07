The suspect of a fatal shooting that killed a Fort Wayne man reportedly came “out of nowhere” during a night of card games, court documents say.
Jerico Simmons, 28, pulled a gun from his waistband and allegedly shot Timothy Coats, 29, of Fort Wayne Feb. 27. He has been charged with murder.
Coats was shot in the 13000 block of Ledgestone Place – just off Illinois Road, about a mile east of West County Line Road – before being transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he was declared brain dead. He died after being taken off life support.
Through an autopsy, Dr. Scott Wagner determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and ruled the death a homicide.
Police were dispatched to the scene about midnight after a 911 caller told dispatchers “he shot him.” When police arrived 11 minutes later, they found a Coats in a garage suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
At the hospital, a witness spoke to police on the moments before the shooting.
“The night was winding down and (Jerico) turned in his chair to look at the TV. He then stood up and she watched Rico remove the gun from his waist and shoot Coats,” court documents said.
The woman and other witnesses then fled the garage.
An officer asked the witness to show them social media for Simmons and was shown Facebook accounts for Simmons and a man who left the scene with him. Soon after, police were notified Simmons was being transported to a hospital after he and the man were in a car crash on Interstate 69 near Marion.
The scene of the crash was searched for evidence, where a K-9 located a black Staccato pistol, model 2011, semi-automatic handgun that appeared to be “stovepiped,” a situation in which a shell casing is not properly ejected and is caught in the gun. No shell casing was found at the scene, but a bullet was located in a wall.
Police were informed Simmons had shoes on during the crash but found a pair of Nikes in the backseat that had tread that matched the tread pattern of shoe impressions at the scene.
Police spoke to the man, who said “everyone was getting along and having fun” before the shooting, according to court documents. That changed when he heard the shot and ran to the back of the home with other witnesses.
When he came around to the front of the house, Simmons was in the car so the witness got in and left with him.
The witness told police he did not say anything or ask Simmons any questions because, “I didn’t show up in here to get shot.”
He would not tell police Simmons shot Coats out of fear of retribution but identified him as the shooter, according to court documents.
Simmons is currently being held without bail in the Allen County Jail and will appear in court Thursday for a hearing.