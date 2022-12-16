Allen County’s progress on improving conditions in its jail and working toward building a new facility received strong approval from U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty, but the federal judge wants to see more progress in some areas.
At Friday’s hearing, he told attorneys for the Allen County Sheriff’s Department that although jail staff is at 137, a nine-person increase since July. The current number is about what it was March 31. That date is when Leichty ordered county officials to develop plans to alleviate unconstitutional conditions including overcrowding and safety problems in the Allen County Jail.
Leichty made his decision in a lawsuit filed in January 2020 by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana on behalf of former inmate Vincent Morris. The lawsuit names as defendants the Allen County commissioners, who own and maintain the building, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, which operates the jail.
Although the prison population has declined from more than 800 when Leichty issued his order to 663 inmates as of Dec. 12, “staffing remains a paramount concern,” he said. Eight jail positions included in the county’s budget remain unfilled.
Having enough employees makes things safer for staff and inmates, Leichty said.
Although inmates now get three hours of recreation a week, an improvement from none previously, he said prisoners need to receive five hours a week. A full-time staff is needed to ensure inmates are always under watch when one guard takes some to recreation, he said.
Leichty said rates of violence haven’t shown enough improvement, also something more staff would help.
The commissioners are responsible for long-range jail improvement. Leichty cannot order the construction of a jail. He can only address the constitutional requirements of a jail.
The commissioners have filed a plan to build a new jail on 142 acres at 2911 Meyer Road, known as the old Harvester plant. At the June 16 hearing, Leichty ordered the commissioners to have specific sites and dates for a new jail – or dates for improvements to the current jail – after it appeared they wouldn’t have land purchased by the Aug. 25 hearing.
The first potential location at 5080 Adams Center Road was met with criticism because of its proximity to schools and the possibility that the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals wouldn’t approve its use as a jail.
Although the county is going ahead with plans for 2911 Meyer Road, it’s not a done deal yet, according to Ted Storer, the commissioners’ attorney. The required appraisals have been completed and the contracts have been given to the landowner, Storer said.
The landowner is expected to sign them, and the land is scheduled to go before the Fort Wayne BZA on Jan. 18. The commissioners expect the BZA to approve the site to host a jail, Storer said.
The county is on track to meet deadlines, including preliminary jail design by Dec. 31, complete design by April 30 and construction completed by April 2027.
Leichty said that if the land sale and BZA approval don’t happen as hoped, he wants the county to submit a report on what occurred and what the pivot plan is. Any problems in progress should be reported to him right away, he added.
Storer said the county hasn’t decided on the specific number of beds that a new jail would have. It would be a minimum of 1,100 but could be up to 1,600, he said.
The current jail is designed for a maximum 732 inmates, but ideally the number should be less than the maximum, the ACLU lawsuit contends. When the jail nears capacity, officials have to use portable plastic beds called boats. Sheriff department attorney Spencer Feighner said that the jail is averaging one or two boats in use during the last few months.
ACLU attorney Kenneth Falk said during the hearing that he would like to see faster progress on the potential new jail building. Leichty agreed. County representatives said some time could be shaved during construction planning.
Falk also asked to see more progress on the short-term goals to end constitutional violations that currently exist.
Feighner said the county has approved a raise from $21.75 an hour to $22.95 an hour as starting pay for jail officers and an annual $1,500 retention bonus. Leichty responded that he wants to hear before June how that is working.
At Friday’s hearing, Help Not Handcuffs was able to have representation in the court. In August, Leichty allowed the community activist group to become part of the lawsuit under a friend of the court motion. Diana Bauer, an attorney who represents the group, asked that Leichty direct the county to look at alternatives to confinement for those with mental health or addiction issues and to direct county officials to provide resources for a study on jail demographics.
Leichty said he has no authority to do that, and Bauer asked whether the judge would endorse the idea. Leichty said later that the jail needs a community solution and outsiders can bring in ideas. “This is a very, very complex issue. It is a community challenge,” he added.
Prior to the hearing, Help Not Handcuffs members held a news conference outside the federal courthouse. Group leaders reiterated their commitment to treatment for people with mental health or addiction issues rather than putting the offenders in jail. The advocacy group said such programs cost less than incarceration.
Sara Ofner-Seals, associate pastor at Plymouth Congregational Church in Fort Wayne, said the Allen County Council’s decision to buy the land without discussing the move publicly was an inappropriate way to handle the matter.
“We were disappointed in this outcome,” Ofner-Seals said. “We’ve been trying to get this (county) council to engage with the community.”
The next hearing for the lawsuit is set for 10 a.m. June 2. The commissioners and sheriff’s department need to submit progress reports by May 19, Leichty said.