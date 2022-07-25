A Fort Wayne man convicted of a firearm violation will spend 10 years in prison, U.S. Attorney Clifford Johnson announced in a news release Monday.
The charges against Bryant D. Aron, 37, stemmed from a high-speed chase with Fort Wayne police in May 2019. Aron crashed his vehicle during the pursuit and then led officers on a brief foot chase before his apprehension, the release said.
Authorities found a loaded magazine in Aron’s pocket and a loaded firearm inside the vehicle, the release said. Aron had multiple felony convictions from Allen Superior Court that prohibited his possession of a firearm or ammunition, it said.
A two-day jury trial led to Aron’s conviction on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, the release said. U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady sentenced him to 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case with assistance from Fort Wayne police. Stacey Speith, assistant U.S. attorney, was the prosecutor.