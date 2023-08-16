A former Bishop Luers High School teacher is not expected to serve jail time after pleading guilty today to two counts of child seduction.
Jordan M. Miller, 34, has been accused of having sexual relationships with three students, two of whom were younger than 18, during a two-year stint as an English teacher at the private school. He will serve four years on probation through the plea agreement he entered.
If Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull accepts the plea agreement, Miller will be sentenced to eight years suspended, with four years of probation. The sentences on the felony charges will be served consecutively, and the plea agreement says Miller will be ordered to serve four years suspended with two years of probation on each count.
Without the plea agreement, Miller would have faced up to 12 years on the charges.
Miller will be required to be listed in the Indiana Sex and Violent Offender registry as a sex offender for 10 years.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 28.